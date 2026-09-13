Brewers Manager Makes Kyle Harrison Statement Amid Recent Struggles

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to figure out a way to get Kyle Harrison going. The left-hander has brutally struggled in his last three appearances, allowing 17 runs in his last 7.1 innings.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke about Harrison’s struggles after the game. He told the left-hander, “Look Harry, we’ll get this straight. This will happen, you’re going through a rough patch. We’ll get it straight.”

Kyle Harrison ‘Going Through Rough Patch’ to Close 2026

It’s been a rough finish to what looked like a breakout season for Kyle Harrison. The Brewers acquired the 26-year-old left-hander in February in exchange for infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler.

Harrison had a 2.57 ERA through the end of June with 96 strikeouts in 77 innings on the season. His flat-angle fastball and his depthy slurve were both generating a ton of whiffs, and the left-hander looked like an All-Star in his first season with the Brewers.

However, he’s struggled since. His ERA has ballooned to 3.98 for the season, and it’s clear that he’s in a rut.

It’s unclear if his workload is contributing to the issues. Harrison had never lasted a full year in a big-league rotation in his time with the San Francisco Giants or Boston Red Sox. His 110.2 innings this season is not a career high, as he threw 124.2 innings for the Giants in 2024.

It didn’t help that the left-hander battled a forearm injury either. That shelved him for 25 days. In that time, he’s lost his rotation spot to rookies Robert Gasser and Logan Henderson.

The Brewers will try to get him right by moving him to the bullpen. That would allow him to focus on getting that four-seamer and slurve combination to work like it did earlier in the season. The question, of course, is: can Harrison salvage what’s left of the season to earn a potential postseason role?

What’s Next for Kyle Harrison?

Now, the Brewers are trying to figure out what type of role Kyle Harrison could have in the postseason. They put him in a low-leverage relief role against the Cincinnati Reds. Harrison failed to retire a batter and surrendered four runs.

“He gave up two balls off the fists and two hard contacts,” said Murphy. “Misplaced pitches, but we’ll get it straight.”

Harrison was greeted by two balls hit 109 and 110 MPH to start his outing. Then those two fisters fell in. The Brewers had to summon Aaron Ashby to clean up the inning while still holding the 13-9 lead that ended being the game’s final score.

The Brewers have about two weeks to get Harrison comfortable in a relief role. Most likely, he’ll be tasked with a low-leverage or piggyback role where he’ll have a clean inning. It’s unlikely they’ll ask him to get big outs.