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Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 3 Players During Cubs Series

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National League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before game two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on October 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers started their series against the Chicago Cubs on the right foot, as they defeated them by a 4-3 final score on Monday. With this, Milwaukee now has an eight-game lead over Chicago for the top spot in the National League Central.

Now, as the Brewers continue their series against the Cubs, they have released three players from their system.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Engel Paulino, Roderick Flores & Jhosep Ospino

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Brewers have released Engel Paulino, Roderick Flores, and Jhosep Ospino. These three players were all young prospects in Milwaukee’s system, but the NL Central club has now decided to part ways with them.

With it being September, teams around the league will be starting to release prospects. The Brewers have now gotten things started on that front by letting go of Paulino, Flores, and Ospino.

Looking at Paulino, Flores, and Ospino’s Seasons in the Brewers’ System

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Paulino appeared in 38 games this season with the ACL Brewers, where he posted six home runs, 18 RBI, and .184 batting average. This is after he had one home run, 18 RBI, and a .247 batting average in 49 games with the ACL Brewers last season.

Flores played in 36 games this season with the ACL Brewers, where he had two home runs, 16 RBI, and a .267 batting average. This comes after he had two home runs, 21 RBI, and a .235 batting average with the ACL club in 2025.

As for Ospino, he posted a 0-0 record, an 8.44 ERA, and 13 strikeouts in 15 games with the ACL club this season. This was his first season at the ACL level, and it was a tough year for the young pitcher.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 3 Players During Cubs Series

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