Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 3 Players During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers started their series against the Chicago Cubs on the right foot, as they defeated them by a 4-3 final score on Monday. With this, Milwaukee now has an eight-game lead over Chicago for the top spot in the National League Central.

Now, as the Brewers continue their series against the Cubs, they have released three players from their system.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Engel Paulino, Roderick Flores & Jhosep Ospino

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Brewers have released Engel Paulino, Roderick Flores, and Jhosep Ospino. These three players were all young prospects in Milwaukee’s system, but the NL Central club has now decided to part ways with them.

With it being September, teams around the league will be starting to release prospects. The Brewers have now gotten things started on that front by letting go of Paulino, Flores, and Ospino.

Looking at Paulino, Flores, and Ospino’s Seasons in the Brewers’ System

Paulino appeared in 38 games this season with the ACL Brewers, where he posted six home runs, 18 RBI, and .184 batting average. This is after he had one home run, 18 RBI, and a .247 batting average in 49 games with the ACL Brewers last season.

Flores played in 36 games this season with the ACL Brewers, where he had two home runs, 16 RBI, and a .267 batting average. This comes after he had two home runs, 21 RBI, and a .235 batting average with the ACL club in 2025.

As for Ospino, he posted a 0-0 record, an 8.44 ERA, and 13 strikeouts in 15 games with the ACL club this season. This was his first season at the ACL level, and it was a tough year for the young pitcher.