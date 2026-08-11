Struggling Milwaukee Brewers Player Is Making $22 Million This Season

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Brewers opened up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 3-2.

Despite the loss, Christian Yelich had one home run and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Is Making $22 Million

While Yelich hit a home run on Monday, he has struggled this season.

He is currently batting .233 with 74 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 49 runs and 10 stolen bases in 82 games.

It’s worth noting that the Brewers are paying Yelich $22 million this season.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote (on March 3, 2020): “Source confirms Christian Yelich and the Brewers are finalizing an extension that will add seven years and about $190 million to the two years and $26.5 million he’s currently owed. That will mean nine years and about $215 million.”

Looking At Yelich

Yelich was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old is in the middle of his ninth season on the Brewers.

At one point, Yelich was among the best players in the MLB.

He is a three-time All-Star (and won the 2018 American League MVP Award).

Over 1,698 career games, Yelich is batting .282 with 1,815 hits, 241 home runs, 891 RBIs, 1,082 runs and 231 stolen bases.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 74-45 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-23 in 56 games on the road).

After their series with the Padres, the Brewers will remain on the road to visit Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.