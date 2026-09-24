Milwaukee Brewers Handed Positive Injury Update on 9-Year MLB Pitcher Before Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers were handed a positive injury update on a nine-year MLB veteran pitcher before the playoffs.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball and is one win away from reaching 100 wins. The Brewers will have a bye as they focus on the NLDS.

The Brewers will end a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at home in their final three games.

Milwaukee Brewers Positive Injury Update on Bryse Wilson

The Brewers have four games left in the regular season, and the focus turns to the playoffs.

Ahead of the postseason, the Brewers got a positive injury update on veteran pitcher Bryse Wilson. Wilson has been on the injured list since August 31, and it’s expected that he will be back and start Thursday’s game.

“Is a leading contender to come off the IL and start the Brewers’ final regular-season road game on Sept. 24,” the article update read.

Getting Wilson back before the playoffs is key, as the veteran could play a role in the postseason. The right-hander is in his ninth MLB season and has spent time with the Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs this year.

This season, Wilson is 0-0 with a 3.67 ERA in 15 games, while with Milwaukee he’s 0-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 12 games. The 28-year-old pitched for the Brewers in 2023 and 2024 as an effective reliever but struggled after leaving Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers have once again won the NL Central, but the focus now turns to having home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Milwaukee is currently playing the Phillies, which could be a playoff preview. Young pitcher Logan Henderson is eager to pitch in the postseason and is ready to face whoever.

“It’s what you dream about, pitching and playing in these big postseason games to have a shot at winning the whole thing,” Henderson said. “I’ve definitely thought about it and I’m ready for it. These guys and the fans make me feel like I’m here and I belong.”

Henderson, meanwhile, just wants to make an impact in the postseason and is ready to face the Phillies if that is their opponent.

“If we face them in the postseason, there’s going to be a lot of things I can take away from tonight to use to my advantage going into the postseason,” Henderson added. “They’ve seen me, I’ve seen them. I think it’s good to face a lineup of that caliber going into the postseason, because that’s a playoff lineup.”

Milwaukee will end its series against the Phillies on Thursday, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.