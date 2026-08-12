Milwaukee Brewers Announce Cooper Pratt News During Padres Series

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers continued their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 11-2.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Cooper Pratt News

The Brewers continue to play without Cooper Pratt, as he has been out since August 8 with an injury.

On Tuesday, they announced the latest update on Pratt.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote: “Update on Cooper Pratt from the Brewers: Officially a mild hamstring strain with an estimated return of late August.”

Curt Hogg of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel added: “According to the latest medical update from the Brewers, Cooper Pratt’s expected return is late August. Pat Murphy said before the game he is making solid progress.”

Pratt was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .272 with 37 hits, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 20 runs and 10 stolen bases in 44 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@punchthecore: “Brewers will be two back of the Cubs by then.”

@petek0421: “Well, the #2 seed might not be the worst. But honestly if Yelich and William don’t get out of their funk (and I have zero confidence in Yelich anymore and how brutal he’s got until 2029) it’s over for Milwaukee”

@EricWnuck: “That’s like three weeks… That’s not a 10 day DL stint.”

@jdheimsch: “Too late. Very impactful injury at a terrible time.”

@Austin53431179: “Ugh”

Looking At The Brewers

As for the Brewers, they are currently the first-place team in the National League Central with a 74-46 record in 120 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 33-24 in 57 games on the road).