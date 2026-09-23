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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 14: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout before the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 14, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Brewers announced the promotion of a four-year MLB Player.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote 4-Year MLB Player Amid Philadelphia Phillies Series

Kansas City Royals v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 01: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park on June 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected the contract of four-year MLB right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Nashville, the team announced.

As a corresponding move, the Brewers optioned left-hander Colton Gordon to Double-A Biloxi.

Looking at RHP Lyon Richardson

Kansas City Royals v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 01: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park on June 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Brewers signed Richardson to a minor-league contract on June 10 after he had been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds and elected free agency.

The Brewers selected Richardson’s contract in August. They designated him for assignment shortly after.

Kansas City Royals v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 01: Lyon Richardson #72 and Tyler Stephenson #37 of the Cincinnati Reds meet in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park on June 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Richardson elected free agency after being DFA’d by Milwaukee.

He quickly re-signed with the Brewers on a minor-league deal.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 08: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Richardson made just one appearance with Milwaukee this season, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

He allowed five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances with the Reds this year.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds - Game Two
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 01: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park on September 01, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Richardson, 26, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023.

The right-hander made four big-league appearances in 2023, one in 2024 and 34 in 2025.

Cincinnati Reds Workout
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training workout at Goodyear Ballpark on February 23, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Throughout his big-league career, Richardson has recorded a 6.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings.

The Reds drafted Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a 3-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

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