Milwaukee Brewers Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Brewers announced the promotion of a four-year MLB Player.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote 4-Year MLB Player Amid Philadelphia Phillies Series

The Brewers selected the contract of four-year MLB right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Nashville, the team announced.

As a corresponding move, the Brewers optioned left-hander Colton Gordon to Double-A Biloxi.

Looking at RHP Lyon Richardson

The Brewers signed Richardson to a minor-league contract on June 10 after he had been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds and elected free agency.

The Brewers selected Richardson’s contract in August. They designated him for assignment shortly after.

Richardson elected free agency after being DFA’d by Milwaukee.

He quickly re-signed with the Brewers on a minor-league deal.

Richardson made just one appearance with Milwaukee this season, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

He allowed five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances with the Reds this year.

Richardson, 26, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023.

The right-hander made four big-league appearances in 2023, one in 2024 and 34 in 2025.

Throughout his big-league career, Richardson has recorded a 6.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings.

The Reds drafted Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.