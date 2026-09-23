Milwaukee Brewers Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 14: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout before the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 14, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Brewers signed Richardson to a minor-league contract on June 10 after he had been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds and elected free agency.
The Brewers selected Richardson’s contract in August. They designated him for assignment shortly after.
Richardson elected free agency after being DFA’d by Milwaukee.
He quickly re-signed with the Brewers on a minor-league deal.
Richardson made just one appearance with Milwaukee this season, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
He allowed five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances with the Reds this year.
Richardson, 26, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023.
The right-hander made four big-league appearances in 2023, one in 2024 and 34 in 2025.
Throughout his big-league career, Richardson has recorded a 6.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings.
The Reds drafted Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.
After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced the promotion of a 26-year-old during their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series