Brewers Promote $50 Million Prospect for MLB Debut Ahead of Guardians Series

The day the Milwaukee Brewers inked Cooper Pratt to a $50 million extension, the clock was ticking toward his MLB debut. That moment has finally arrived, as Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that the Brewers will promote Pratt for his MLB debut.

Speculation of a promotion started when Pratt was pulled from his game with Triple-A Nashville. Patrick Kinas posted a video of the Brewers prospect hugging his teammates in the dugout. McCalvy confirmed the promotion minutes later.

Upon signing his extension, Pratt was added to the club’s 40-man roster. So they’ll only need to make an active roster move to get him in the lineup.

The Brewers’ next game will be on June 16 against the Cleveland Guardians, which will mark the 21-year-old’s MLB debut.

Brewers Promote Cooper Pratt

At the time of his promotion, Pratt ranks as the Brewers’ No. 4 prospect and No. 90 overall. The Brewers selected the infielder in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has quickly progressed through their farm system.

Milwaukee has high expectations for Pratt, choosing to work out an extension well before his debut. The deal runs through the 2033 season, plus club options for 2034 and 2035. So that means that Pratt could be the Brewers’ starting shortstop for the next decade.

With Triple-A Nashville, the 21-year-old is slashing .244/.353/.392 with six home runs, 17 stolen bases, and a 102 wRC+. The offense doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, but most players of Pratt’s age aren’t playing in Triple-A. One thing to note is he has excellent strikeout (14.3%) and walk (13.2%) rates at the minor league’s highest level.

Pratt is also a strong defender, winning the Minor League Gold Glove at shortstop last season. He should help the Brewers stay strong defensively at the position, even with a lineup change imminent.

How Cooper Pratt’s Promotion Affects Brewers Infield

Cooper Pratt assumes the everyday shortstop role for the Brewers. The Brewers entered play on June 14 with the fourth-best wRC+ in MLB at 107. So there shouldn’t be too much pressure on Pratt to perform right away.

That displaces Joey Ortiz from the lineup, with the more intriguing question of what happens next for the 27-year-old.

Ortiz was one of two players the Brewers received in the Corbin Burnes trade, along with DL Hall. After a promising rookie season, Ortiz’s offense has backed up. Since the start of the 2026 season, Ortiz has been hitting just .224 with a .586 OPS.

While he has graded well defensively at shortstop, at +19 Outs Above Average since moving to the position full-time. However, with the Brewers having championship aspirations, they cannot afford to keep playing such a light bat.

Milwaukee will have to decide who to proceed with as the utility infielder off the bench. Ortiz has defensive versatility, playing at both shortstop and third base as a regular. He’s graded out well at both positions defensively.

The same can’t be said for the veteran Luis Rengifo. Rengifo signed a $3.5 million deal in the offseason to be their primary infielder off the bench.

However, he’s only slashing .204/.281/.254 at the plate as the shorter half of the third base platoon. The Brewers would have to designate the 29-year-old for assignment if they keep Ortiz over him. That roster move will likely be announced on June 16.