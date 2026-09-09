Milwaukee Brewers Promote Elite Contact Hitter During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a pivotal series against the Chicago Cubs and have made some organizational roster moves.

Milwaukee is atop the NL Central and is the first MLB team to reach 90 wins after its walk-off win on Tuesday in the second game of the series.

The Brewers are 90-56 and 9 games up on the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central. Milwaukee will look for the series sweep on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Elite Bat

Milwaukee is in the midst of a pivotal series against the Cubs and made some roster moves in its system.

During its series against Chicago, the Brewers promoted second baseman Daniel Dickinson to Double-A Biloxi Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The news was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

Dickinson was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and he has risen through the ranks already. The infielder was selected out of LSU, and although he’s not ranked in Milwaukee’s Top 30 prospects, he has impressed.

Dickinson is in his first pro season and showing off an elite contact bat. He’s hitting .282 with 11 home runs and 66 RBIs. He’s walked 88 times and has stolen 60 bases. He has an on-base percentage of .428, which is considered elite.

If Dickinson can continue to get on-base in Double-A and also steal bases, he could be an intriguing option for Milwaukee in the next couple of seasons as a pinch runner and on-base guy.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers are playing great baseball and secured a series win over the Cubs. It also seemingly clinched them atop the NL Central again.

After going down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, and with two outs, Christian Yelich hit a pinch-hit single, followed by a Jackson Chourio home run to tie the game. The Brewers then walked it off in the bottom of the 10th for a huge win.

“That’s what you love to be part of, trusting your team and believing,” said manager Pat Murphy. “And they’ll keep coming back.”

Rookie Luis Lara struggled as he was 0-for-4 but hit a walk-off single to win the game.

“Really, it was just a great team win,” Lara said. “What Jackson and Garrett were able to do for us there, I knew I just had to find a way to win the game. I knew that after those moments happened, if an opportunity came up for me again, I was going to find a way.”

The Brewers will look for the sweep on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.