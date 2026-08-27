Brewers Promote Pitcher With ‘Fringy’ Control Issues During Mets Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted a top pitching prospect.

Milwaukee promoted right-handed pitcher Josh Knoth to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Knoth is the Brewers’ ninth-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and the team’s third-ranked pitching prospect. Milwaukee selected Knoth 33rd overall out of Patchogue-Medford High School in New York and signed him to a below-slot, $2 million deal.

The right-hander made his professional debut in 2024 in A-ball, as he went 4-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 21 starts. He missed the entire 2025 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and started this year in Rookie Ball.

Knoth has since been promoted to High-A and has been promoted for the second time this year to Double-A.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander is 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 19 games, including 17 starts.

Milwaukee concludes its three-game road series against the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Josh Knoth Has Control Issues

Although Milwaukee promoted Knoth to Double-A, the top prospect does have some red flags.

In his MLB Pipeline profile, his control is something that has been knocked in his pro career, especially since coming back from Tommy John surgery.

“After walking 11.1 percent of his batters faced in ’24, Knoth projects for fringy control, and that’s if the command holds up post-TJ. He’ll still only be 20 years for much of the ’26 season, and the stuff is intriguing enough to make him a breakout candidate if he can maintain the quality of the arsenal over a likely innings limit. Knoth’s upside remains in the middle of a future Milwaukee rotation,” the profile read.

However, Knoth does project well to be a future starter in the MLB, as his pitch mix and velocity are something to build on.

“Knoth showed a 91-95 mph four-seamer that he could blaze by Single-A hitters with impressive ride to the top of the zone. Both his upper-70s curveball and mid-80s slider looked like potential plus pitches with exceptional spin rates, though the latter was better at getting batters from both sides to expand the zone the way Knoth worked it down and glove side,” the scouting profile added.

Knoth will get a chance to end the year in Double-A and could reach the MLB next season if he performs.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the best team in baseball and will look for a series win on Thursday.

Milwaukee enters play with a record of 82-51 and is coming off an 8-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday to even up the series. Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski gets the start as he looks for his first win against the Mets.

Misiorowski is 13-5 with a 1.68 ERA in 24 starts this season for the Brewers.

Milwaukee will begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.