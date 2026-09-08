Milwaukee Brewers Promote 25-HR Slugger Amid Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a pivotal three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee won the first game of the series on Monday by a score of 4-3. With the win, the Brewers improved to 89-56 and are now 8 games up on the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.

The second game of the series is set for Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote 25-HR Slugger

Before the second game of the Brewers-Cubs series, Milwaukee made some organizational roster moves.

The Brewers promoted slugger Eric Bitonti from High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Bitonti was selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. The 6-foot-5 infielder has become more of a first baseman as his bat translates to the position.

This season, Bitonti is hitting .270 with 25 home runs and 88 RBIs in High-A. He’s now getting promoted to Double-A. Bitonti also has speed, as he’s stolen 24 bases and has only been caught once.

The 20-year-old corner infielder is Milwaukee’s 26th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outlet graded him a 60-power as they project him as a future 30-home run slugger in the big leagues.

“The levers in his swing create a lot of length despite the sheer velocity of his hacks, and he can run late on pitches, even fastballs in the zone. When he does make contact, it’s loud and often in the air to the pull side, giving hope that he could be a future 30-homer slugger,” his prospect profile read.

Milwaukee is now challenging Bitonti by promoting him to Double-A for the final month of the minor league season.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers are coming off a win over the Cubs in the series opener on Monday.

Milwaukee is looking to basically secure another NL Central title, but the Brewers are just taking it one game at a time.

“I think it’s just important to go out there and win every single game,” outfielder Jackson Chourio said. “If we go out there as a team with the objective to win games, it can be the Cubs or any other team. That’s the objective at the end of the day.”

The Brewers will have a good chance of winning on Tuesday with ace Jacob Misiorowski on the mound, who will face Chicago for the fourth time this season.

“They had a game plan coming in to battle me and foul stuff off,” Misiorowski said. “They stuck with it, and more power to them.”

First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.