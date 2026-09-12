Milwaukee Brewers Release Young Pitcher Amid Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series by a whopping score 20-0 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

During their series against the Reds, the Brewers announced the release of a young pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Release of Young Pitcher During Reds Series

The Brewers released 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Argenis Aparicio, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

The Brewers signed Aparicio to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2023.

Aparicio was born on Sept. 23, 2005, in Valencia, Venezuela.

Aparicio never made it past rookie ball with the Brewers.

The right-hander pitched in the Dominican Summer League from 2023-24.

He spent the past two seasons in the Arizona Complex League.

Aparicio posted a 5.30 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings this past season.

Throughout his time in the Brewers organization, Aparicio recorded a 4.88 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 103 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers won seven of their last nine games. Before Friday night’s win over the Reds, the Brewers swept the Chicago Cubs in three games.

With their 20-0 win over the Reds, the Brewers officially clinched a playoff spot.

The Brewers haven’t clinched the NL Central title yet, but it appears they will soon. With a 92-56 record, Milwaukee has a 10-game lead over the second place Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers have the best record in all of baseball. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye, placing them in the National League Division Series.

Milwaukee will wrap up its series against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. After a day off on Monday, the club will begin a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday.