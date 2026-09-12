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Milwaukee Brewers Release Young Pitcher Amid Reds Series

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Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series by a whopping score 20-0 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

During their series against the Reds, the Brewers announced the release of a young pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Release of Young Pitcher During Reds Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brewers released 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Argenis Aparicio, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

The Brewers signed Aparicio to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2023.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Aparicio was born on Sept. 23, 2005, in Valencia, Venezuela.

Aparicio never made it past rookie ball with the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The right-hander pitched in the Dominican Summer League from 2023-24.

He spent the past two seasons in the Arizona Complex League.

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE – MAY 9: A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove taken before the game against the Washington Nationals on May 9, 2007 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Nationals 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aparicio posted a 5.30 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings this past season.

Throughout his time in the Brewers organization, Aparicio recorded a 4.88 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 103 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 08: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his walk-off single with teammates against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers won seven of their last nine games. Before Friday night’s win over the Reds, the Brewers swept the Chicago Cubs in three games.

With their 20-0 win over the Reds, the Brewers officially clinched a playoff spot.

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by William Contreras #24 after hitting a grand slam home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers haven’t clinched the NL Central title yet, but it appears they will soon. With a 92-56 record, Milwaukee has a 10-game lead over the second place Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers have the best record in all of baseball. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye, placing them in the National League Division Series.

Milwaukee will wrap up its series against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. After a day off on Monday, the club will begin a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Release Young Pitcher Amid Reds Series

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