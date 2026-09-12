Milwaukee Brewers Release Young Pitcher Amid Reds Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Brewers signed Aparicio to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2023.
Aparicio was born on Sept. 23, 2005, in Valencia, Venezuela.
Aparicio never made it past rookie ball with the Brewers.
The right-hander pitched in the Dominican Summer League from 2023-24.
He spent the past two seasons in the Arizona Complex League.
Aparicio posted a 5.30 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings this past season.
Throughout his time in the Brewers organization, Aparicio recorded a 4.88 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 103 1/3 innings.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers won seven of their last nine games. Before Friday night’s win over the Reds, the Brewers swept the Chicago Cubs in three games.
With their 20-0 win over the Reds, the Brewers officially clinched a playoff spot.
The Brewers haven’t clinched the NL Central title yet, but it appears they will soon. With a 92-56 record, Milwaukee has a 10-game lead over the second place Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers have the best record in all of baseball. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye, placing them in the National League Division Series.
Milwaukee will wrap up its series against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. After a day off on Monday, the club will begin a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced the release of a young pitcher during their series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Milwaukee Brewers Release Young Pitcher Amid Reds Series