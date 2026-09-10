Milwaukee Brewers Announce Great News on Key Reliever After Cubs Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers swept their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with their 8-6 win on Wednesday. With this, the Brewers now have a 10-game lead over the Cubs for the first-place spot in the National League Central.

Things are only getting better for the Brewers, too, as they have now provided an update on one of their key relief pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Rob Zastryzny Rehab Assignment

Brewers relief pitcher Rob Zastryzny has not pitched this season at the major league level due to his shoulder injury and has suffered setbacks along the way. Yet, the 6-foot-3 pitcher is now ready to try to return to the mound again.

According to MiLB’s official transactions log, Zastryzny has been assigned to Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment. This is very promising news, as he is now taking a step closer to returning for the Brewers down the stretch.

Zastryzny has made 11 minor league appearances this season, where he has posted a 0-1 record, a 4.00 ERA, and 10 strikeouts. However, he has had more success while with Triple-A Nashville this season, as evidenced by his 2.45 ERA in nine appearances.

Zastryzny Could Give the Brewers’ Bullpen a Big Boost If He Returns

If all goes well with Zastryzny’s rehab assignment and he is given the green light to return for the Brewers, he could help out their bullpen tremendously.

Zastryzny is a very effective reliever when healthy, and his stats from last season show this. In 26 games with the Brewers last season, he posted a 2-1 record, a 2.45 ERA, and 20 strikeouts. Due to this, Milwaukee will be hoping that he suffers no setbacks during his rehab assignment and can return for them.