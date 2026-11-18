After winning the 2026 World Series as the Milwaukee Brewers‘ starting first baseman, Jake Bauers signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox officially announced the signing this week. After the announcement, Bauers sent a heartfelt message to Brewers fans in an Instagram post.

Jake Bauers Sends Emotional Message to Milwaukee Brewers Fans After Signing Boston Red Sox Contract

“Milwaukee, It’s tough to articulate how much the city means to me and my family,” Bauers wrote. “Over the last 3 years we’ve grown both in number and as people, in large part due to the city of Milwaukee and the Brewers organization. Thank you for taking us in with open arms, and thank you for the unwavering support.

We’ll always be Champions ☀️”

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Jake Bauers

The Red Sox signed Bauers after he played a key role on the Brewers’ World Series champion club. The Brewers extended Bauers a $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season concluded, which he obviously declined.

Because they gave Bauers a QO, the Brewers will get a compensatory draft pick after the first round of next year’s draft.

Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He played for the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees before joining the Brewers for the 2024 season.

Before the 2026 season, Bauers had been worth -1.3 bWAR over his big-league career. He didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.

The first baseman finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.

Bauers, 31, won the NLCS MVP as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!