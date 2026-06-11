Milwaukee Brewers Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series

On Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday (and have the day off on Thursday).

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Brewers announced that they had signed Lyon Richardson to a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent RHP Lyon Richardson to a minor league contract.”

Richardson’s MLB Background

Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds.

That said, the 26-year-old struggled in two games this season (and was recently designated for assignment).

Chatterbox Sports wrote (on June 4): “Lyon Richardson cleared waivers after being DFA’d by the Reds on Tuesday and has elected free agency. Richardson allowed 5 runs in 1.2 innings with Cincinnati this season.”

Over 41 career games, Richardson has gone 0-6 with a 6.67 ERA.

He could be a good low-risk addition to the Brewers for pitching depth.

Jim Goulart of BrewerFanatic.com wrote: “The #Brewers have signed 26-year-old Lyon Richardson assigning him to the rookie-level Arizona League for what should be a brief transition spot before moving up to AAA Nashville.”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are currently at the top of the National League Central with a 41-25 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 21-13 in 34 games at home).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Brewers will remain at home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.