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Milwaukee Brewers Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to members of the media before a game against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field on March 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday (and have the day off on Thursday).

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 4-Year MLB Player

GettyLyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park on June 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Brewers announced that they had signed Lyon Richardson to a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent RHP Lyon Richardson to a minor league contract.”

Richardson’s MLB Background

GettyLyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training workout at Goodyear Ballpark on February 23, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds.

That said, the 26-year-old struggled in two games this season (and was recently designated for assignment).

Chatterbox Sports wrote (on June 4): “Lyon Richardson cleared waivers after being DFA’d by the Reds on Tuesday and has elected free agency. Richardson allowed 5 runs in 1.2 innings with Cincinnati this season.”

GettyLyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park on September 01, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Over 41 career games, Richardson has gone 0-6 with a 6.67 ERA.

He could be a good low-risk addition to the Brewers for pitching depth.

Jim Goulart of BrewerFanatic.com wrote: “The #Brewers have signed 26-year-old Lyon Richardson assigning him to the rookie-level Arizona League for what should be a brief transition spot before moving up to AAA Nashville.”

GettyLyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of game two game two of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Brewers Right Now

GettyBrice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Christian Yelich #22 after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are currently at the top of the National League Central with a 41-25 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 21-13 in 34 games at home).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Brewers will remain at home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series

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