Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player to New Deal During Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers began a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Milwaukee won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. Los Angeles won the second game 3-1 on Friday. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PDT on Saturday.

On Friday, the Brewers quietly announced the signing of a four-year MLB player.

Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player Amid Los Angeles Dodgers Series

The Brewers have re-signed right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson, according to MiLB.com.

The Brewers designated Richardson for assignment on Tuesday. Milwaukee outrighted him to Triple-A Nashville after he cleared waivers.

The right-hander rejected his outright assignment, electing free agency.

One day after electing free agency, Richardson, 26, signed his new deal with the Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds designated Richardson for assignment before he elected free agency in early June, allowing him to sign his original deal with the Brewers on June 10.

Looking at Lyon Richardson

The Cincinnati Reds selected Richardson in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Richardson made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023. He posted an 8.64 ERA with a 1.92 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings during his first big-league season.

Richardson made just one big-league appearance in 2024. Last season, he posted a 4.54 ERA over 37 2/3 big-league innings with the Reds.

Richardson allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances with Cincinnati this year before being DFA’d. He has made just one appearance with the Brewers, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are 5-5 in their last five games. Before the Dodgers series, they lost three straight games to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Milwaukee has the best record in the National League at 75-48 (.610). It’s the second-best record in MLB behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers will wrap up their series with the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. After a day off on Monday, Milwaukee will host the Seattle Mariners for three games.