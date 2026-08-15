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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player to New Deal During Dodgers Series

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Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers began a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Milwaukee won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. Los Angeles won the second game 3-1 on Friday. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PDT on Saturday.

On Friday, the Brewers quietly announced the signing of a four-year MLB player.

Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player Amid Los Angeles Dodgers Series

Kansas City Royals v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 01: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park on June 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Brewers have re-signed right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson, according to MiLB.com.

The Brewers designated Richardson for assignment on Tuesday. Milwaukee outrighted him to Triple-A Nashville after he cleared waivers.

Cincinnati Reds Photo Day

GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds poses for a portrait during photo day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex on February 17, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

The right-hander rejected his outright assignment, electing free agency.

One day after electing free agency, Richardson, 26, signed his new deal with the Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds designated Richardson for assignment before he elected free agency in early June, allowing him to sign his original deal with the Brewers on June 10.

Looking at Lyon Richardson

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds - Game Two

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 01: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park on September 01, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds selected Richardson in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Richardson made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023. He posted an 8.64 ERA with a 1.92 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings during his first big-league season.

Cincinnati Reds Workout

GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Lyon Richardson #72 of the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training workout at Goodyear Ballpark on February 23, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Richardson made just one big-league appearance in 2024. Last season, he posted a 4.54 ERA over 37 2/3 big-league innings with the Reds.

Richardson allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances with Cincinnati this year before being DFA’d. He has made just one appearance with the Brewers, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to his RBI single past Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring David Hamilton #6 to tie the game 4-4, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Brewers are 5-5 in their last five games. Before the Dodgers series, they lost three straight games to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Milwaukee has the best record in the National League at 75-48 (.610). It’s the second-best record in MLB behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers will wrap up their series with the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. After a day off on Monday, Milwaukee will host the Seattle Mariners for three games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player to New Deal During Dodgers Series

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