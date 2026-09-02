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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers watches play from the dugout in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on June 23, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers won by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday night (and tied up the series at 1-1).

Christian Yelich finished with one home run, one walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote during Tuesday’s game: “Christian Yelich takes Daniel Palencia deep after he balked in a run and gave up a double previously. The Brewers storm back and lead 5-3 now. Palencia needs to get his act together. The closer for Venezuela in the WBC has contributed almost nothing this year.”

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Wednesday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/2 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B A. Vaughn 1B W. Contreras C J. Bauers RF L. Lara CF G. Sánchez DH J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS J. Misiorowski SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The three-time Silver Slugger is batting .238 with 89 hits, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, 57 runs and 11 stolen bases in 98 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season with the Brewers.

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 10, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to Milwaukee, Yelich had spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and won the 2018 National League MVP Award).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on July 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Hunter Baumgardt: “Great to see Chourio, Ortiz, and Pratt all back in the lineup tonight after that collision last night. Gary Sánchez gets the start at DH against the lefty.”

@SubvisualHaze: “Likely Cy Young pitching at likely MVP tonight? Good stuff.”

@MatthewMKE98: “Wow he really threw out a demon lineup for Misiorowski similar to yesterdays Sanchez over Yelich is the right decision with a lefty and that makes it soooo much better Love love love it”

@JoeWisco: “Yeli should be in there. Big series and gets a day off. Give him a day off when we play the Reds.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change

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