Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers won by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday night (and tied up the series at 1-1).

Christian Yelich finished with one home run, one walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote during Tuesday’s game: “Christian Yelich takes Daniel Palencia deep after he balked in a run and gave up a double previously. The Brewers storm back and lead 5-3 now. Palencia needs to get his act together. The closer for Venezuela in the WBC has contributed almost nothing this year.”

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/2 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B A. Vaughn 1B W. Contreras C J. Bauers RF L. Lara CF G. Sánchez DH J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS J. Misiorowski SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The three-time Silver Slugger is batting .238 with 89 hits, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, 57 runs and 11 stolen bases in 98 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season with the Brewers.

Prior to Milwaukee, Yelich had spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and won the 2018 National League MVP Award).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Hunter Baumgardt: “Great to see Chourio, Ortiz, and Pratt all back in the lineup tonight after that collision last night. Gary Sánchez gets the start at DH against the lefty.”

@SubvisualHaze: “Likely Cy Young pitching at likely MVP tonight? Good stuff.”

@MatthewMKE98: “Wow he really threw out a demon lineup for Misiorowski similar to yesterdays Sanchez over Yelich is the right decision with a lefty and that makes it soooo much better Love love love it”

@JoeWisco: “Yeli should be in there. Big series and gets a day off. Give him a day off when we play the Reds.”