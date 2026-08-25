Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Mets Series

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves.

Most recently, the Brewers lost by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

Christian Yelich had two hits, one walk and one run.

Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 8/25 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn 1B G. Sánchez DH L. Lara RF G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS K. Harrison SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The former MVP is currently batting .231 with 81 hits, nine home runs, 44 RBIs, 54 runs and 10 stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season in Milwaukee.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Hunter Baumgardt: “Great news: Garrett Mitchell is in the lineup after leaving Sunday’s game with a forearm contusion. Jake Bauers not in the lineup, though, and neither is Yelich against the lefty.”

@StatLineBB: “Milwaukee’s limited history against Zac Thornton has produced three hits in 19 at-bats and no home runs. Can the Brewers change that story tonight?”

@MarkWhalen: “Best lineup of the year!”

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

They come into the night as the first-place team in the National League Central with an 81-50 record in 131 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 36-26 in 62 games on the road).

Following three games with the Mets, the Brewers will host the Texas Rangers on Friday.