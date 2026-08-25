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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Mets Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks out from the dugout steps against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves.

Most recently, the Brewers lost by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

Christian Yelich had two hits, one walk and one run.

Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For Tuesday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 8/25 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn 1B G. Sánchez DH L. Lara RF G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS K. Harrison SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The former MVP is currently batting .231 with 81 hits, nine home runs, 44 RBIs, 54 runs and 10 stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season in Milwaukee.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on July 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Hunter Baumgardt: “Great news: Garrett Mitchell is in the lineup after leaving Sunday’s game with a forearm contusion. Jake Bauers not in the lineup, though, and neither is Yelich against the lefty.”

@StatLineBB: “Milwaukee’s limited history against Zac Thornton has produced three hits in 19 at-bats and no home runs. Can the Brewers change that story tonight?”

@MarkWhalen: “Best lineup of the year!”

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyManager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Brewers are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

They come into the night as the first-place team in the National League Central with an 81-50 record in 131 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 36-26 in 62 games on the road).

GettyShane Drohan #55 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Following three games with the Mets, the Brewers will host the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Mets Series

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