Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Lose Pitcher To Another MLB Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
GettyDrew Rom #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts allowing Daniel Schneemann #10 of the Cleveland Guardians to score on a wild pitch during the seventh inning at American Family Field on June 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Rom had been in the middle of a solid stint with the Brewers.
He went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games this season.
The 26-year-old was initially picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
GettyDrew Rom #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dugout in the first inning during his MLB debut in the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 21, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Rom had spent his rookie season (2023) with the St. Louis Cardinals.
GettyManager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Brewers are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.
They are at the top of the National League Central with a 74-45 record in 119 games.
Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-23 in 46 games on the road).
Looking At The Athletics Right Now
GettyManager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics signals the bullpen to make a pitching change against the New York Yankees in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
As for the Athletics, they are having a tough 2026 season.
They are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 47-72 record in 119 games.
On Tuesday, the Athletics will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the second game of their series with the Padres in San Diego.They most recently lost by a score of 3-2 on Monday night.Brewers Lose Pitcher To Another MLB TeamBefore their series with the Padres, the Brewers announced the news that they had designated Drew Rom for assignment.MLB.com wrote […]
Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Lose Pitcher To Another MLB Team