Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Lose Pitcher To Another MLB Team

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the second game of their series with the Padres in San Diego.

They most recently lost by a score of 3-2 on Monday night.

Brewers Lose Pitcher To Another MLB Team

Before their series with the Padres, the Brewers announced the news that they had designated Drew Rom for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Milwaukee Brewers designated LHP Drew Rom for assignment.”

The Athletics have now claimed Rom off waivers.

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have claimed LHP Drew Rom off waivers from Milwaukee.”

Rom had been in the middle of a solid stint with the Brewers.

He went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games this season.

The 26-year-old was initially picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Rom had spent his rookie season (2023) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He did not play in the MLB in 2024 and 2025.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They are at the top of the National League Central with a 74-45 record in 119 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-23 in 46 games on the road).

Looking At The Athletics Right Now

As for the Athletics, they are having a tough 2026 season.

They are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 47-72 record in 119 games.

On Tuesday, the Athletics will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).