TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 30-Year-Old Pitcher From San Francisco Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Sunday that they acquired 30-year-old right-handed reliever Ryan Walker in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Via the Brewers on X: “We have acquired RHP Ryan Walker from SF in exchange for Minor Leaguers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. Welcome, Ryan!”

Milwaukee Brewers Trade 2 Minor Leaguers to San Francisco Giants For RHP Ryan Walker

Walker has four years of big-league experience, all with the Giants. He is coming off a rough 2026 season, posting a 7.16 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 19 walks over 32 2/3 innings.

Walker relies on three pitches:

Mid-90s sinker (65%)

Low-80s sweeper (31%)

Mid-90s four-seamer (4%)

The Giants selected Walker in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Washington State University. He made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2023.

Walker had a strong rookie season, posting a 3.23 ERA with 78 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings.

He had an even better 2024 season, recording a 1.91 ERA with 99 strikeouts over 80 innings.

Walker had a 4.11 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings in 2025 before his rough 2026 campaign.

Looking at the Giants’ Return From the Brewers in Ryan Walker Trade

Holub and Perry are both minor-league pitchers.

The Detroit Tigers selected Holub in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

Holub, 28, has been with the Brewers since the 2024 season. He hasn’t made pitched in the majors.

Last season, Holub recorded a 2.10 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville. He has a career minor-league ERA of 3.78 in 264 innings.

The Brewers drafted Perry in the 11th round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Western Kentucky University.

Perry has yet to log a professional inning.

He spent two seasons at San Diego Christian College and one at Eastern New Mexico University before spending his final two collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky.

In his final collegiate season, Perry posted a 3.89 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings across 15 starts.