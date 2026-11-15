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TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 30-Year-Old Pitcher From San Francisco Giants

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World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference prior to game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Sunday that they acquired 30-year-old right-handed reliever Ryan Walker in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Via the Brewers on X: “We have acquired RHP Ryan Walker from SF in exchange for Minor Leaguers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. Welcome, Ryan!”

Milwaukee Brewers Trade 2 Minor Leaguers to San Francisco Giants For RHP Ryan Walker

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 01: Manager Tony Vitello #23 gestures towards the bullpen as relief pitcher Ryan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants walks off the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Walker has four years of big-league experience, all with the Giants. He is coming off a rough 2026 season, posting a 7.16 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 19 walks over 32 2/3 innings.

Walker relies on three pitches:

  • Mid-90s sinker (65%)
  • Low-80s sweeper (31%)
  • Mid-90s four-seamer (4%)

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Ryan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on May 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Giants selected Walker in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Washington State University. He made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2023.

Walker had a strong rookie season, posting a 3.23 ERA with 78 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Ryan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on May 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He had an even better 2024 season, recording a 1.91 ERA with 99 strikeouts over 80 innings.

Walker had a 4.11 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings in 2025 before his rough 2026 campaign.

Looking at the Giants’ Return From the Brewers in Ryan Walker Trade

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey for the San Francisco Giants speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Holub and Perry are both minor-league pitchers.

The Detroit Tigers selected Holub in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

Holub, 28, has been with the Brewers since the 2024 season. He hasn’t made pitched in the majors.

Last season, Holub recorded a 2.10 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville. He has a career minor-league ERA of 3.78 in 264 innings.

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: General Manager Matt Arnold of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Brewers drafted Perry in the 11th round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Western Kentucky University.

Perry has yet to log a professional inning.

He spent two seasons at San Diego Christian College and one at Eastern New Mexico University before spending his final two collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky.

In his final collegiate season, Perry posted a 3.89 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings across 15 starts.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 30-Year-Old Pitcher From San Francisco Giants

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