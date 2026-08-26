Milwaukee Brewers $2.8M Prospect Did Something Not Seen in MLB For 8 Years

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t get the start they wanted against the New York Mets. Still, the Brewers have interesting news about prospect Trey Ebel.

They dropped Game 1 with a 3-2 final score. The Brewers get back in the saddle on Wednesday night with Game 2. The game will begin at 6:10 PM Central Time, 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Prospect Does Something Not Done Since 2018

Trey Ebel is a Brewers prospect who played for the Wilson Warbirds on Tuesday night.

The thing is, Tuesday’s game continued a game that started on July 21st. Also, Trey wasn’t on the team then; his brother Brady was.

So Trey finished the at-bat that his brother, Brady, started.

According to MLB.com, the last time this happened was in the Baltimore Orioles organization in 2018.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers’ Trey Ebel & Brady Ebel

Trey is a 17-year-old shortstop prospect. The 6-foot, 180-pound 2026 first-round draft selection signed with the Brewers on July 17th, 2026, for $2.8 million.

Since being drafted by the Brewers, Trey has played for the Warbirds. In seven games, he has recorded six hits, one double, four RBIs, 10 walks, and two stolen bases. Additionally, he has a .250 batting average along with a .471 on-base percentage.

He already sounds like a Brewers player.

Brady is a 19-year-old infielder. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect is playing his second year of professional baseball.

In 112 games (105 of them at Single-A), Brady has recorded 104 hits, 26 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 71 RBIs, 101 walks (!), and 39 stolen bases. Additionally, he has a .255 batting average along with a .410 on-base percentage.

Brady signed with the Brewers organization on July 19th, 2025. As the 32nd overall selection, he signed a $2.75 million contract.

When Will Trey & Brady Play For the Milwaukee Brewers?

The Ebel brothers are on the Brewers’ top prospects list. Brady is ranked 4th while Trey is ranked 17th.

While it’s difficult to predict a prospect’s MLB readiness, MLB.com predicts Brady could make the big leagues in 2029, with his brother Trey following closely in 2030.

Based off of what both players have done in the minor leagues, they fit the mold of what the Brewers do best: get on base and baserunning.

That’s a combination that could expedite their rise through the Brewers’ ranks. Don’t be surprised to see either of these brothers get a crack at the 2027 MLB roster.