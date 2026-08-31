Milwaukee Brewers Promote Surging 21-Year-Old Pitcher Before Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers just finished their series against the Texas Rangers. The Brewers won two out of their three games against Texas, but lost their most recent game by a 7-4 final score.

Now, the Brewers are preparing for an important series against the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee will be looking to extend their lead over Chicago in the NL Central, which is currently at eight games.

Now, ahead of their series against the Cubs, Milwaukee has made an interesting roster move with one of their promising young pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Pitcher Wande Torres to Double-A

According to the MILB’s transactions tracker, the Brewers have promoted pitcher Wande Torres to Double-A Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin.

Torres landing a call-up to Double-A is notable, as he is only 21 years old and still very much in the beginning stages of his development. Clearly, the Brewers have been happy with what they are seeing from the 6-foot-3 lefty, and he will be looking to impress with Double-A Biloxi from here.

Torres has yet to make an appearance at the Double-A level, but that is set to change with this call-up. This is a golden opportunity for the promising pitching prospect.

Torres’ 2026 Season In the Brewers’ System So Far

Torres has appeared in 24 games this season with High-A Wisconsin, where he has posted a 9-5 record, a 4.15 ERA, and an impressive 126 strikeouts. However, it is important to note that he has been red-hot as of late.

In five appearances this month with High-A Wisconsin, Torres has a 3-0 record, a 1.75 ERA, and 33 strikeouts. He also allowed zero runs on just three hits and struck out eight in his most recent start for High-A Wisconsin. He also did not allow a run in four innings pitched during his previous appearance before that. With this, the young pitcher has been showing a lot of promise and has earned this chance with Double-A Biloxi.