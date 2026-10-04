Why Brewers Fans Boo Manny Machado for Padres in NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a tough battle with the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Their fans are heavily invested in the series, to be sure. No better example than when Manny Machado comes to the plate and everyone boos the Padres star third baseman.

Of course, it’s not unusual for the boo birds to be out for opposing players, particularly in the postseason when the ballparks are full and rowdy.

This is different, though. Machado is a villain in Milwaukee. He’s never escaping that loud and in-unison refrain.

Why Do Brewers Fans Boo Manny Machado?

It’s been almost a decade since the origin story here.

Machado was running down the first base line in the 2018 NLCS while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The throw beat Machado to first base. It was Jesus Aguilar playing first for the Brewers, but Machado did something unusual.

Instead of just running through the bag like a player who has just made an out would normally do, he ran into the back of Aguilar’s ankle at the base of his leg that was on the base to get the out.

The benches cleared, and Brewers star Christian Yelich called Machado “a dirty player.”

That’s certainly the source of this Milwaukee drama, but it’s not the only thing Machado has been involved in.

Manny Machado Controversies

Machado may be most famous for his spikes-high slide into second base against the Boston Red Sox in 2017. It injured Dustin Pedroia, who was never the same after his knee injury. Considering Pedroia is one of the best and most beloved Red Sox of all time, Machado definitely earns his boos every time he goes to Fenway Park.

There was also the 2014 moment when Machado whiffed on a pitch and threw his bat on a follow-through toward third base. That earned Machado a five-game suspension.

Machado also has found a way to get involved with catchers on his follow-through and with baserunners with hard tags.

There’s certainly a spice to the way Machado plays the game. Even if a visiting team hasn’t felt it themselves specifically, they know what Machado is about. He’s not appreciated in any opposing ballpark.

Padres-Brewers Surprise

Then there’s this subplot: The Padres are mounting an upset bid against the Brewers.

It would only add fuel to the fire if San Diego can win one or both road games to open the NLDS in Milwaukee.

Machado would get a bit of the last laugh if the Padres can knock off the Brewers, who had the best record in baseball during the regular season (103 wins).