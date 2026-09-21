Why Brewers Pulled Jacob Misiorowski After Pitching 3 Innings

Jacob Misiorowski must’ve wanted to watch the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.

Because after pitching three innings on Sunday Night Baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers, he was pulled from the game.

For those not paying more attention, it certainly could cause alarm.

The Brewers are just a week away from the end of the regular season. They’re trying to wrap up the top record in the National League. And now Misiorowski is out?

Well, don’t be alarmed.

Why Did Brewers Pull Jacob Misiorowski?

The Brewers were always planning on doing this.

They wanted to give Misiorowksi one easy start at this point in the season. He’ll have one more regular season outing after this one, and they’ll ramp him back up there.

Pulling him early on Sunday gives him a bit of rest relative to a full outing.

This is how the Brewers’ beat writer for MLB.com explained it on X:

It’s Antonio Senzatela taking over for the Brewers in the fourth inning. Misiorowski: Three innings, one hit, no walks, four strikeouts on 44 pitches. The plan was to back him off for this one, then stretch him back out for his next one as a final tune-up for the postseason. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 21, 2026

Misiorowski was shown on the national broadcast on Peacock smiling with his teammates in the dugout. He clearly wasn’t bothered by the early hook, particularly when he knew it was the plan all along.

Jacob Misiorowski Stats

For what it’s worth, ‘The Miz’ was dominant in his short outing.

He went 3.0 innings and faced just 10 batters. The Orioles had one hit off of him.

Misiorowski didn’t give up a run, and he struck out four hitters without walking any.

He threw 44 pitches, 29 of them for strikes.

The Brewers turned to Antonio Senzatela early out of the bullpen to start the parade of arms that would get to the end of Sunday night.

Based on general pitching schedules, Misiorowski should get his final outing of the regular season at home.

Milwaukee first goes to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies from Tuesday to Thursday.

After that, they return home and host the St. Louis Cardinals for three games to conclude the regular season.

The Brewers are closing in on a first-round bye, which would mean Misiorowski would get another block of rest after his final regular season outing. Teams have just started to figure out how to handle that since it’s been introduced in the recent past.

For Milwaukee, they’ll get to line up Misiorowski for their playoff opener, whenever that is. And because he was pulled early in this one, he’ll be just a little fresher.