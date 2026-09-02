Milwaukee Brewers Announce Interesting William Contreras News During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the third game of their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Brewers will be looking to pick up another win after defeating Chicago by a 9-4 final score in their last game.

Despite defeating the Cubs in their most recent game, Milwaukee is making some changes to their lineup for this one. This includes with catcher William Contreras.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras News

Contreras will be in a new spot in the Brewers’ batting order against the Cubs. This is because he is set to be Milwaukee’s cleanup hitter after batting third in their most recent game against the Cubs.

With Contreras moving to the fourth spot in Milwaukee’s batting order, Andrew Vaughn will now be their third hitter against Chicago.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their game against the Cubs.

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

A. Vaughn 1B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers RF

L. Lara CF

G. Sanchez DH

J. Ortiz 3B

C. Pratt SS

Contreras Is On Fire Right Now for the Brewers

Contreras dropping to the fourth spot in the Brewers’ batting order is coming while he is on a big hot streak. The star catcher is on a four-game hitting streak, where he has gone 7-for-14 over that span. He also hit three doubles over his last two games alone.

With the way that Contreras is hitting the ball, it makes sense that they are moving him to their cleanup spot. They will be looking for him to help create offense for them against Chicago as he has lately. He has five RBI in his last four games as well.

It will be interesting to see if this lineup change ends up benefiting Contreras against the Cubs from here.