Brewers Announce William Contreras Personal News During Cubs Series

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras has been an incredibly important part of their roster for multiple seasons now. The three-time All-Star makes an impact in all areas of the game, and he is a big reason why Milwaukee is having such a good season in 2026.

Now, as the Brewers continue their series against the Cubs, they have made a personal announcement regarding Contreras.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras Big Milestone

During the Brewers’ Wednesday game against the Cubs, Contreras hit a two-run home run to give Milwaukee a 6-0 lead. With this, Contreras hit a new career milestone, and the Brewers made sure to give him a shout-out.

With this home run, Contreras now has 100 in his career. This is an impressive milestone for the seven-year MLB veteran and shows how impactful of a player he is.

Contreras has been feeling it lately with his power, too, as he now has two home runs in his last four games.

Looking at Contreras’ Tenure With the Brewers So Far

Since joining the Brewers in 2023, Contreras has undoubtedly had plenty of success. He has made the All-Star Game two times so far in four seasons with Milwaukee and has been a key part of their offense. In 580 games since with the Brewers, he has recorded 72 home runs, 128 doubles, 322 RBI, and a .275 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been excellent for Milwaukee.

Now, Contreras will be looking to continue to impress after hitting his 100th career home run. The 28-year-old catcher has certainly been having a very good start to his major league career.