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Who Is Throwing Out the First Pitch in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1?

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Wild Card Series - New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 3
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Former Milwaukee Brewers player Robin Yount throws out a ceremonial first pitch before Game Three of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series has finally arrived.

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the Tampa Bay Rays in this year’s Fall Classic.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: First baseman Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The series will begin at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, a Brewer great will throw out the first pitch.

Robin Yount, Bud Selig to Throw First Pitches in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CA – 1989: Robin Yount #19 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases during a game in the 1989 season against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Two baseball legends will throw out ceremonial first pitches before World Series Game 1 on Friday.

One of them is former Brewer and Hall of Famer Robin Yount.

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 24: Bud Selig speaks during the Celebration of Life ceremony honoring Bob Uecker before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on August 24, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The other is former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig.

Before Game 2, Hall of Famer and Brewers legend Paul Molitor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Looking at Robin Yount

National League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 13: Former Milwaukee Brewers players Robin Yount and Ryan Braun embrace before game one of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Yount played with the Brewers for his entire 20-year MLB career (1974-93).

Over his career, Young accumulated 77.4 fWAR, 251 home runs, 583 doubles, 126 triples and 271 stolen bases.

Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 29: Bench coach Robin Yount #19 of the Milwaukee Brewers watches his team play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2006 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cards beat the Brewers 10-5. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Yount was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Milwaukee legend is a two-time MVP and played on Milwaukee’s 1982 team that reached the World Series.

Looking at Bud Selig

Colorado Rockies v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 03: Former MLB Commissioner and owner of the Milwaukee Brewers Bud Selig throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on April 3, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Without Bud Selig, there is no Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1970, Selig purchased the Seattle Pilots and moved the team to Milwaukee.

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 06: Commissioner Emeritus of Baseball Bud Selig before the Opening Day MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on April 6, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Selig, and later his daughter Wendy Selig-Prieb, owned the team until 2005 when it was bought by Mark Attanasio.

Selig became the interim Commissioner of MLB in late 1992 after Fay Vincent resigned. He became the official commissioner on July 9, 1998, and held the role through Jan. 25, 2015.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Who Is Throwing Out the First Pitch in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1?

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