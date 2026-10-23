Who Is Throwing Out the First Pitch in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1?

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Former Milwaukee Brewers player Robin Yount throws out a ceremonial first pitch before Game Three of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The series will begin at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.
Before Friday’s game, a Brewer great will throw out the first pitch.
Robin Yount, Bud Selig to Throw First Pitches in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1
Two baseball legends will throw out ceremonial first pitches before World Series Game 1 on Friday.
One of them is former Brewer and Hall of Famer Robin Yount.
The other is former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig.
Before Game 2, Hall of Famer and Brewers legend Paul Molitor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Looking at Robin Yount
Yount played with the Brewers for his entire 20-year MLB career (1974-93).
Over his career, Young accumulated 77.4 fWAR, 251 home runs, 583 doubles, 126 triples and 271 stolen bases.
Yount was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.
The Milwaukee legend is a two-time MVP and played on Milwaukee’s 1982 team that reached the World Series.
Looking at Bud Selig
Without Bud Selig, there is no Milwaukee Brewers.
In 1970, Selig purchased the Seattle Pilots and moved the team to Milwaukee.
Selig, and later his daughter Wendy Selig-Prieb, owned the team until 2005 when it was bought by Mark Attanasio.
Selig became the interim Commissioner of MLB in late 1992 after Fay Vincent resigned. He became the official commissioner on July 9, 1998, and held the role through Jan. 25, 2015.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Who Is Throwing Out the First Pitch in Milwaukee for World Series Game 1?