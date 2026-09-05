Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Christian Yelich Change Amid Hot Streak

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

They are coming off a 10-7 victory on Friday.

Christian Yelich had one hit, one walk and one run in four at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Christian Yelich Change

For Saturday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/5 J. Chourio LF L. Lara RF W. Contreras DH A. Vaughn 1B G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS G. Sánchez C D. Hamilton 2B D. May SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The former MVP is currently batting .242 with 93 hits, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, 60 runs and 11 stolen bases in 101 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season playing for the Brewers.

Social Media On Yelich

Yelich has been playing much better as of late.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Mike Vassallo (September 4): “Christian Yelich in his last 14 games: .347 (17-for-49) 2 HR 9 RBI .411 OBP .571 SLG .982 OPS”

Sam Dekker (September 2): “Has anyone ever looked healthier just now than Yelich?”

Chuck Freimund (September 1): “And this game is turned around!!!!! 0-2 pitch and Yelich turns back the clock!!!#brewers”

@nathanmarzion (September 1): “It’s not a Cubs-Brewers series without a Yelich homer”

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in the middle of an excellent 2026 season where they look like a contender to win the World Series.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with an 88-54 record in 142 games.

Following their series with the Reds, the Brewers will return home to host the Cubs on Monday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Brewers are currently 8.0 games ahead of the Cubs (who are in second) in the division.