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Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Christian Yelich Change Amid Hot Streak

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 10, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

They are coming off a 10-7 victory on Friday.

Christian Yelich had one hit, one walk and one run in four at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Christian Yelich Change

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers high fives Jackson Chourio #11 after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Saturday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/5 J. Chourio LF L. Lara RF W. Contreras DH A. Vaughn 1B G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B C. Pratt SS G. Sánchez C D. Hamilton 2B D. May SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The former MVP is currently batting .242 with 93 hits, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, 60 runs and 11 stolen bases in 101 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season playing for the Brewers.

Social Media On Yelich

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers scores a run during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Yelich has been playing much better as of late.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Mike Vassallo (September 4): “Christian Yelich in his last 14 games: .347 (17-for-49) 2 HR 9 RBI .411 OBP .571 SLG .982 OPS”

Sam Dekker (September 2): “Has anyone ever looked healthier just now than Yelich?”

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chuck Freimund (September 1): “And this game is turned around!!!!! 0-2 pitch and Yelich turns back the clock!!!#brewers”

@nathanmarzion (September 1): “It’s not a Cubs-Brewers series without a Yelich homer”

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Brewers are in the middle of an excellent 2026 season where they look like a contender to win the World Series.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with an 88-54 record in 142 games.

Following their series with the Reds, the Brewers will return home to host the Cubs on Monday afternoon in Wisconsin.

GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the 7th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Brewers are currently 8.0 games ahead of the Cubs (who are in second) in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Christian Yelich Change Amid Hot Streak

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