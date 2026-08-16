Hi, Subscriber

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Leo Jiménez #19 of the Miami Marlins looks up at Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers after Yelich stole third base in the seventh inning at American Family Field on July 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They are coming off a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Christian Yelich finished with two strikeouts and no hits in four at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs with Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 8/16 W. Contreras DH L. Lara CF J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B A. Vaughn 3B G. Sánchez C B. Lockridge RF J. Ortiz SS J. Ornelas 2B L. Henderson SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The former MVP comes into the day batting .226 with 75 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 49 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers (R) is congratulated by William Contreras #24 after Yelich hit a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on August 10, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Yelich was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 9th years on the Brewers.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyManager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Despite Yelich’s struggles, the Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 76-48 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-26 in 61 games on the road).

Following their series with the Dodgers, the Brewers will get the day off on Monday.

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Brewers will then open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in Wisconsin.

At home, they have gone 41-22 in 63 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x