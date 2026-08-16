Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They are coming off a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Christian Yelich finished with two strikeouts and no hits in four at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 8/16 W. Contreras DH L. Lara CF J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B A. Vaughn 3B G. Sánchez C B. Lockridge RF J. Ortiz SS J. Ornelas 2B L. Henderson SP”

Yelich has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The former MVP comes into the day batting .226 with 75 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 49 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

Yelich was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 9th years on the Brewers.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

Despite Yelich’s struggles, the Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 76-48 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-26 in 61 games on the road).

Following their series with the Dodgers, the Brewers will get the day off on Monday.

The Brewers will then open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in Wisconsin.

At home, they have gone 41-22 in 63 games.