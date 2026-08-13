Twins Make Byron Buxton Announcement Ahead of Field of Dreams Game

The Minnesota Twins were seen as potential sellers ahead of the trade deadline, but after putting some momentum together, the team made it clear that they believed they could genuine contenders in the American League this season.

With just under two months to go in the season, the Twins are sitting at 60-62, putting them just 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the AL, meaning that each and every game down the stretch could be the difference maker in their season. Now, ahead of the iconic Field of Dreams game that will see them take on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Twins have announced some great news, something that could help them immensely in their post-season push.

Byron Buxton Reinstated from the Injured List

Bryon Buxton, the Twins star outfielder last played for the team on July 28th, as he was sent to the 10-day Injured List due to issues with his right hip, but now, just hours ahead of the Field of Dreams game, they’ve officially announced that he’s back.

After having to place starter Joe Ryan on the Injured List, the Twins needed a major boost, and getting Buxton back into a lineup that has been up-and-down in recent weeks is just what they needed ahead of the final push in 2026.

Before his injury, Buxton was having a career year with power at the plate, as he’s hitting .263 with an .864 OPS alongside 25 home runs and 45 RBI, and if he stayed healthy throughout the year, he likely would have been on pace to smash his career high in home runs. Since he was placed on the Injured List, the Twins power drastically decreased, and now, with an opportunity to make an impact in one of baseball’s most iconic settings, he could make a grand return.

Can the Twins Make a Post-Season run in 2026?

When healthy, this is a Twins team that has shown how good they can be both in the field and at the plate, and while they’re 0.5 games back in the Wild Card race, they’re just 3.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central race, so over the next seven weeks, we’ll see plenty of exciting baseball in one of the leagues tightest division races.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen this Twins team be highly competitive in the regular season, and while they’re yet to get it done in the playoffs, with Buxton in this lineup providing power and speed, anything can happen if they can find their best baseball over the next few weeks.

With Buxton back, the Twins have a formidable lineup that can go up against anyone in the AL Central, and while they will still need to get their pitching staff healthy, this is a team with depth and balance, and they’re one that could shock a lot of people in 2026.