Twins Face Complicated Call on Coveted All-Star

Byron Buxton sounds tired of hearing his name in trade rumors.

The Minnesota Twins outfielder is not just another deadline speculation piece. He is one of the most talented position players who could even be discussed ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. He is also one of the few players who can shut down those conversations before they ever become real.

CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder made that point clear while examining Buxton’s trade stock, noting that the veteran outfielder has again pushed back hard on the idea that he wants out of Minnesota. According to Snyder, Buxton repeated a familiar message this week after spending last year’s All-Star media availability reminding people that he is, in his words, “a Twin.”

This time, Buxton was even more direct.

“I don’t give a f—,” Buxton said Thursday, via The Athletic. “End of the day, nobody’s in my shoes. Nobody can say anything about what I’m going to do. I know what I’m doing. The only way I’m getting out of here – they’re going to have to come talk to me and tell me something else. Simple as that. … I ain’t said nothing about leaving, nor will I. I’m a Twin.”

Buxton’s Contract Makes Him a Dream Target

That quote does not sound like a player angling for a fresh start.

It sounds like a player who knows exactly how much control he has. Buxton owns a no-trade clause, meaning the Twins cannot simply auction him off to the highest bidder unless he is willing to approve the move. That alone changes the entire trade conversation.

On paper, contenders should be lining up. Snyder pointed out that Buxton is hitting .270/.330/.589 with 23 home runs, a 148 OPS+, and 2.7 WAR through 64 games. He hit a career-high 35 homers last season and is now on pace to challenge or surpass that number.

That type of production would make him the best position player available if Minnesota actually opened the door. Add in the fact that he is owed a little more than $30 million over the next two years, before incentives, and it is easy to see why clubs such as the Braves, Phillies, and other aggressive buyers would dream about him.

A middle-of-the-order bat with center-field athleticism, postseason upside, and a manageable contract is exactly the kind of player that can change a deadline.

The Twins Have No Reason to Force It

The issue is that the Twins are not buried.

As Snyder noted, Minnesota entered the discussion at 36-40, riding a four-game winning streak, just 1.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot and 4.5 games behind first place in the AL Central. That is not a sell-off position. That is a front office staring at the standings and trying to talk itself into adding rather than subtracting.

That is what makes the Buxton rumors feel more like wish-casting than reporting momentum.

Yes, the Twins could get a strong prospect package if they made him available. Yes, Buxton’s injury history and age could make this an understandable time to explore value. And yes, a bad July could change the tone quickly.

But for now, Minnesota would have to clear three hurdles: fall out of the race, decide that trading its best power bat is worth the clubhouse fallout, and convince Buxton to approve the move.

That is a lot.

Buxton’s deadline stock is sky-high in theory. In reality, it may not be on the market at all.