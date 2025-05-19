Twins Call-Up Made Major League Debut After Driving for 6 Hours

By the time Minnesota Twins call-up Ryan Fitzgerald finally stepped into a Major League batter’s box, he’d already earned the respect few rookies ever receive. He’s still hitless in his first three plate appearances, not for his stats but for his sheer persistence to get there.

He’s 30 years old. He went undrafted. He grinded in indie ball, bounced between organizations, and spent nearly a decade chasing a dream most players would’ve given up on years ago. But on Friday night in Milwaukee, with Carlos Correa placed on the IL and the Twins suddenly needing an infielder, Fitzgerald’s name was finally called.

He didn’t walk to the dugout. Fitzgerald told Matthew Leach from MLB.com that he drove there with his girlfriend and their dog, six hours in a car from Des Moines to Milwaukee. That’s the kind of debut this was.

From Overlooked to Opportunity

Fitzgerald’s journey started after Creighton University, when he went undrafted in 2016. Instead of walking away from baseball, he joined the independent Frontier League. That stint led to a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in 2018, where he slowly carved out a role as a dependable bat and versatile glove.

Six years in Boston’s system turned into a stop in Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate, then a shot with the Twins this offseason. All the 31-year-old has done since is rake.

Before his promotion, Fitzgerald hit .328 with a .426 OBP and .954 OPS in Triple-A St. Paul. He’d drawn 15 walks, launched four homers, and logged time at short, second, third, first, and all three outfield spots. That kind of production and flexibility was too good to ignore, especially once Correa went down.

A Call, a Car Ride, and a Shot at the Show

Fitzgerald was scratched from Game 2 of a doubleheader in Des Moines. At first, he was annoyed. Then manager Toby Gardenhire pulled him aside with the news: pack your bags. You’re going to Milwaukee.

There was just one problem—his flight got canceled.

So Fitzgerald, his girlfriend Briar (a TikTok influencer), and their dog Koda piled into a car and drove to Milwaukee. When he arrived, he was only on the taxi squad. But once Correa was officially ruled out, the Twins selected his contract and added him to the active roster.

Fitzgerald didn’t call his parents first. He called his younger brother, Colan, and asked him to film their reaction. They made it to Milwaukee without issue—it’s a much shorter drive from the family’s suburban Chicago home.

His cheering section was small but mighty: seven deep, including mom, dad, two brothers, his agent, Briar, and his offseason trainer.

Not Just Sentimental—There’s Real Value Here

Fitzgerald isn’t here to complete a feel-good story. His hot bat at St. Paul came with power (11 doubles, four homers) and a mature approach (12.8% walk rate). Defensively, he can fill in almost anywhere. With the Twins shorthanded and gunning for a playoff spot, every roster spot matters—and Fitzgerald could be more than just a body.

He didn’t record a hit in his debut. But after all he’s been through, it hardly matters. He made it. He stood on a Major League field and wore the uniform. And as teammate Zebby Matthews told MLB.com, “He’s worked his tail off all through the Minors. To see him get the opportunity is awesome.”

Fitzgerald’s climb is a reminder of what makes baseball great—talent matters, but grit can still win out.