Why is Cardinals-Twins Delayed? When Will it Resume?

The series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins is delayed due to rain.

The game was at the top of the fourth inning when the game was delayed due to rain, the Twins announced.

St. Louis was leading 3-1 at the time of the delay, but luckily, the delay won’t be for long, as the Twins announced they expect to resume at 8:30 p.m. Central, just minutes after the delay.

“We are expecting to resume play at 8:30,” the Twins wrote on X.

Before the delay, the Cardinals got out to a 3-1 lead. Alec Burleson hit a home run in the top of the first inning, while Byron Buxton tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

Yet, St. Louis then scored twice in the second inning, backed by four singles, to take a 3-1 lead in the series opener.

More to come.