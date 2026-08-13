Former All-Star Signs With Twins on Minor League Deal: Report

The Minnesota Twins are looking to add some veteran depth to their pitching rotation. Ahead of Minnesota’s three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the franchise made a roster move.

German Marquez, 31, was recently released by the San Diego Padres after the team moved on from him following roster additions at the trade deadline.

The Twins picked up the former All-Star starting pitcher on a minor league deal, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports.

Marquez will report to Triple-A St. Paul, said Bob Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune.