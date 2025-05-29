Twins Star Slugger Hits Panic Button With Latest Quote

The Minnesota Twins are one of MLB‘s streakiest teams this season, and no player embodies their emotional rollercoaster more than Royce Lewis.

After missing the first 35 games of the season with a hamstring injury, the former No. 1 overall pick returned with hopes of being the offensive spark the team desperately needed. Instead, he’s been mired in the deepest slump of his career — 0-for-his-last-24 — and his latest comments say it all.

“I’m at a point where the hope is gone,” Lewis told The Athletic’s Dan Hayes.

That’s not just a frustrated quote. That’s a cry for help from a cornerstone talent who’s visibly pressing.

From Star to Struggle

In 2023, Lewis looked like a franchise player. He hit 15 home runs in just 58 games, slashed .309/.372/.548, and posted a .921 OPS. Now? He’s slashing .138/.200/.215 across 70 plate appearances and hasn’t logged a hit in nearly two weeks.

The frustrating part? Lewis is still making hard contact. He’s not lost at the plate — the results just aren’t showing up.

“Feels like a Wiffle ball game right now,” Lewis told reporters. “I’m hitting it. It feels good, and it’s just staying up a little bit.”

If you’ve watched his at-bats, you know he’s not wrong. Pitchers haven’t suddenly solved him. He’s still squaring balls up — they’re just not falling. That’s the kind of slump that messes with your head.

The Twins Need Lewis… Badly

Despite Lewis’ struggles, the Twins have won 14 of the 19 games he’s appeared in. That’s not a coincidence—his presence, energy, and ceiling matter — even when the stat sheet says otherwise.

But if this slump lingers, it could derail the entire offensive identity of a team that’s already leaning heavily on inconsistent bats. Carlos Correa has been up and down. Byron Buxton is still struggling to stay healthy. If Lewis fades further, Minnesota might be forced to rethink its timeline — again.

In a tightly packed AL Central, there’s no margin for error. A key bat going cold for weeks can be the difference between playing in October and watching from home.

Mental Toll Adding Up

The most concerning part of Lewis’ quote wasn’t the slump itself — it was the tone. “The hope is gone” isn’t something players throw around lightly. Especially not Lewis, who’s long been praised for his positivity, leadership, and passion for the game.

It’s understandable. He’s worked tirelessly to come back from injuries, only to find himself unable to help when he’s finally on the field. The grind of rehab, the pressure to perform, and the cruel nature of baseball luck can break even the most confident players.

Still, if the Twins want to keep winning, they need to help Lewis get right — and fast.

What’s Next?

Minnesota doesn’t have many great options. Benching Lewis might protect him mentally, but it also removes one of their highest-upside bats from the lineup. Keeping him in and hoping he breaks out could deepen the spiral.

What’s clear is that they can’t afford to do anything. Whether it’s a few days off, a shift down in the lineup, or just a mental reset with the team’s psychologists, Lewis needs support, not just swing advice.

Because if Lewis doesn’t bounce back, the Twins’ season might go down with him.