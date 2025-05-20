Twins ‘Amazing Run’ Snapped as Rookie Falters in Big League Debut

After roaring through 13 consecutive wins, the Minnesota Twins’ thunderous roll came to a crashing halt on Sunday night.

Rookie right-hander Zebby Matthews, tasked with preserving a Major League-high win streak, struggled early and often in his 2025 debut.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta dominated on the mound, and the Brewers took advantage of Matthews’ control issues to snatch a 5–2 win at American Family Field.

This loss didn’t just break the winning streak–it also snapped a sensational run of 34 consecutive scoreless innings that had defined the Twins’ pitching dominance over the past two weeks.

“An amazing run over the last two weeks…one of the best two‑week spans of baseball I’ve ever been a part of,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

How Did It Fall Apart?

Matthews stepped onto the mound with momentum behind him. His minor-league track record stood out: 2–1 with a sterling 1.93 ERA in seven Triple-A starts, earning him a call-up as the team chased history.

He delivered a textbook first inning, fanning the side on just 11 pitches and stretching the Twins’ scoreless streak to a franchise record 34 innings. But the third inning unraveled quickly:

After two early strikeouts, Matthews relinquished three consecutive walks, loading the bases.

Isaac Collins smashed a two-run single, followed by an RBI from Sal Frelick, handing Milwaukee a 4–0 lead.

Matthews logged 40+ of his 71 pitches in that inning alone, prompting a quick hook from Baldelli.

“He threw a good cutter and he mixed that in,” Baldelli said. “But that inning, I think what happened was he probably lost the command a little bit…It’s tough.”



Twins’ Late Fight Falls Short

Minnesota wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. Royce Lewis launched a solo homer in the fourth inning–their first run of the night–and the Twins scraped together another run in the seventh thanks to Brooks Lee’s RBI single.

The Twins threatened late, loading the bases in the eighth, but Jackson Chourio made a game-saving catch, snatching potential runs and quelling the rally.

Their final tally was two runs on limited offense. Milwaukee sealed the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth and closed it out with a spotless ninth inning by Trevor Megill.

A Blend of Pride & Perspective

Still, Baldelli emphasized forward momentum: “There’s a lot of work to be done…we want to get it going again tomorrow and start a new one.”

Matthews, too, remained focused: “It’s hard to get away with three walks in an inning regardless of the pitcher…get the two quick outs, [I’ve] got to finish the inning there…definitely got to be better.”

What This Means for Matthews & the Twins

For Zebby Matthews:

His 2025 debut reflects both promise and raw edges: dominant first inning but costly control issues in the third.

His final tab: four runs on five hits through three innings, falling to 0–1

Minor-league resume still solid–his challenge now is to harness command at the major league level.

For the Team:

The streak, arguably the best two-week stretch in recent Twins history, ended, but the tone remains resolute as the season enters uncharted waters.

The bullpen, which preserved the game after Matthews departed, will be called upon frequently; reliever Cole Sands impressed with two clean innings.

Offensively, while Royce Lewis flashed signs of life, the team’s late-game collapse underscores the need for more consistent production from the lineup.

What’s Next?

The end of Minnesota’s 13-game streak and the historic shutout run marks a turning point. Zebby Matthews’ outing showcased both the potential that fueled his promotion and the hurdles that lie ahead.

“This was an amazing run…now let’s get going again,” Baldelli said.

The Twins may have to reset, but their eyes remain firmly trained on what’s next.