Minnesota Twins Promote Top Prospect for MLB Debut Amid Byron Buxton Injury

The Minnesota Twins will promote their top-ranked prospect for his MLB debut. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo reports that the Twins will promote outfielder Walker Jenkins. He’ll debut against the Chicago White Sox on August 28.

Jenkins, 21, was the Twins’ first-round selection in a stacked 2023 draft class. He was selected fifth overall, following Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Max Clark, and Wyatt Langford. All five players will have now reached the major leagues in just three years.

The 21-year-old missed seven weeks in the season due to suffering a sprained AC joint. But when he’s been in the lineup, Jenkins has swung the bat well. With Triple-A St. Paul, he’s slashing .308/.407/.532 with 12 home runs and a 142 wRC+ in 69 games.

At the time of his promotion, Jenkins ranks as the No. 15 prospect on MLB Pipeline. He’ll only accrue 31 days of service time, which means he’ll retain rookie eligibility for the 2027 season.

What the Walker Jenkins Promotion Means for the Twins

The Twins will have to make a roster move to make space for Walker Jenkins, both on their active and 40-man rosters. Since the club is off, there won’t be a potential roster move announced until they take on the White Sox.

Jenkins’ promotion may be tied to Byron Buxton’s injury in the Athletics series. The 32-year-old star center fielder reaggravated his hip injury attempting to field Henry Bolte’s triple. He was removed from the game and didn’t start the series finale.

MLB.com’s Matthew Leach reported that the Twins would use the off day to evaluate Buxton. The Jenkins news certainly indicates that a trip to the injured list is coming for the three-time All-Star. Buxton missed time earlier this season with right hip discomfort.

Jenkins will likely take over Buxton’s role in center field for the time being. The Twins will hope their top prospect provides a spark in the lineup and see if that’s enough to keep their season alive.

Minnesota is fading fast in the American League Wild Card race. They are four games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who are riding a seven-game win streak. In addition, there are three other teams between the Twins and Guardians.

The final month could be a youth movement, as Jenkins joins Kaelen Culpepper among the organization’s top prospects to debut this month.

Since Jenkins will still be rookie-eligible for 2027, that still puts the Prospect Promotion Incentive in play. Should he accrue a full year of service time and win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he could get the Twins a potential first-round pick in the 2028 MLB Draft.