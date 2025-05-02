Contenders or Mirage? These MLB Teams Are Blowing Up 2025 Predictions

One month into the 2025 MLB season, the standings are raising eyebrows—and in some cases, outright confusion.

Baseball is known for its unpredictability, but a few teams are taking that to a new level this year. CBS Sports’ weekly “Batting Around” roundtable brought together MLB analysts R.J. Anderson, Dayn Perry, Mike Axisa, and Matt Snyder to break down which clubs are turning heads for better or worse. While April is early, it’s not meaningless—and the surprises so far might just be a preview of a chaotic season to come.

Giants Go From Afterthought to Threat

If there’s one team grabbing early headlines, it’s the San Francisco Giants.

Multiple CBS analysts named the Giants as their biggest surprise. Despite playing in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, San Francisco has surged to the top of the NL West standings with the best run differential in the division. Not bad for a team widely projected to finish fourth—just ahead of the Rockies.

“They’ve achieved that despite playing one of MLB’s toughest schedules,” wrote Dayn Perry, who credited outfielder Jung Hoo Lee’s strong offensive start as a key part of the team’s unexpected surge.

Matt Snyder added that San Francisco’s run evokes memories of their shocking 107-win campaign in 2021—a season that many expected to go south but never did.

“Everyone assumed they’d be the fourth-place team… Instead, they’ve mostly been in the mix for the best record in the league.”

Orioles Struggle to Find Their Form

On the flip side, the Baltimore Orioles have stumbled out of the gate, surprising experts for all the wrong reasons. After entering the season as one of the American League’s most hyped young teams, Baltimore now finds itself with the worst run differential in the AL through April.

“I overlooked it, assuming they’d get things sorted out,” admitted R.J. Anderson, who had the Orioles pegged as a likely AL powerhouse.

Concerns have centered around their pitching staff, which has underperformed significantly despite a strong farm system and offseason expectations. While it’s too early to count them out, their slow start has cast doubt on whether their breakout 2023 season was the start of something big — or a mirage.

Mariners Mash Their Way to the Top

Don’t sleep on the Seattle Mariners, who have been lighting up the scoreboard.

Mike Axisa pointed out that Seattle—typically known for its arms—has suddenly become one of the most potent offensive teams in baseball. Even more impressive, they’re doing it without injured starters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

“They did lead the American League in runs after installing Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez as hitting coach last August… It’s carried over to 2025,” Axisa wrote.

The Mariners currently sit atop the AL West, a position that’s not surprising in itself—but the way they’ve gotten there has turned heads.

Tigers Earn a Quiet Shoutout

R.J. Anderson listed the Detroit Tigers as an honorable mention, noting their performance has exceeded expectations after a few rebuilding seasons.

“I did not foresee [them] playing this well,” Anderson said.

Sitting near the top of the AL Central standings, Detroit’s strong pitching and timely hitting have helped fuel a promising start—even if they’re still flying slightly under the national radar.