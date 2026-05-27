MLB Expansion Rumors Focus on Two Cities as ‘Heavy’ Favorites

As the MLB moves to expand the league in the coming years, two cities have emerged as “heavy” favorites to land new franchises.

USA Today insider Bob Nightengale noted that several teams are preparing bids for the league’s expansion, which is set to take place in 2031 or later, but top MLB brass may already have cities in mind. While it’s still not clear yet whether the league will expand or how many teams could be added, Nightengale indicated that a pair of cities with fairly new franchises are looking to gain another.

Likely MLB Expansion Cities Identified

As Nightengale reported, a pair of West Coast cities are preparing to make a run at a new franchise, but they could be running a distant second to the frontrunners.

“While cities like Portland and Sacramento are preparing their bids for potential MLB expansion sites in 2031 or later, they might be wasting their time,” Nightengale reported. “If MLB indeed expands, Salt Lake City and Nashville are the heavy favorites.”

The MLB has not expanded since 1998, when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays joined the league, pushing the total number of teams to 30.

While it is rare for major American sports leagues to expand, both Salt Lake City and Nashville have some of the newer additions. The Utah Mammoth — originally known as the Utah Hockey Club — joined the NHL in 2024 after acquiring the former Arizona Coyotes franchise and assets. The Nashville Predators are also comparatively young, joining the NHL in 1998.

Sacramento Confirms MLB Expansion Bid

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero confirmed that the city is taking steps to host an MLB expansion team, attempting to pursue a long-term team as the Athletics continue to play at Sutter Health Park in the city.

“West Sacramento has been thinking about this and had a vision of this for a long time,” Guerrero said, via KRCA. “And we know that that area in the Bridge District is the best place.”

West Sacramento earned a strong endorsement from the Athletics.

“This community has shown in spades that they are absolutely ready to be a Major League Baseball town, and we are 100 percent behind them,” said D’Lonra Ellis, the Athletics’ chief legal officer and head of the Sacramento transition.

Ellis noted that the city has quickly taken to the franchise, making them a strong candidate for an expansion team. That was the route that Oklahoma City took to earning a franchise, first hosting the New Orleans Hornets in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and eventually earning an NBA team of their own.

The Athletics are set to play in Sacramento for one more season, but Ellis said the city deserves a permanent team.

“We have really become, in a lot of ways, Sacramento’s team,” Ellis said. “The number of people who show up with Sacramento script jerseys across their chests, the kids coming in and getting their first game certificates — just the sheer number of people who are in that ballpark any given Tuesday night or Tuesday during the day has been extraordinary.”