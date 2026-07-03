MLB Fourth of July Ticket Prices Revealed, Yankees Start at Just $6

T

he MLB has long been a staple of the Fourth of July, with games beginning as early as 11 a.m. ET and continuing throughout the day and into the night with staggered first pitches.

However, with record-breaking heat expected across several parts of the country — particularly New York — ticket prices for Saturday’s slate of games are quite affordable.

Yankees Start at Just $6

The New York Yankees open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the Bronx, but fans can get into Yankee Stadium on the Fourth of July for as little as $6, according to TickPick.

The extreme heat is likely a major factor behind the low prices, especially for fans planning to sit in the outfield. Aaron Judge’s injury absence also likely plays a role.

Still, affordable tickets are available across the league, with the lone exception being the National League West showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, the only game with a get-in price above $100.

Other Notable Get-In Prices

July 4th MLB Ticket Prices! pic.twitter.com/KARmMGnh7T — TickPick (@TickPick) July 2, 2026

MLB World Reacts

Much of the conversation centered on the Yankees’ ticket prices as the team enters Friday on a seven-game losing streak after suffering back-to-back series sweeps against the Red Sox and Tigers.

“LOL. A chopped cheese cost more,” zxyy97 said.

“This is a win for me,” Bri_Dale commented.

“No way it costs 4 times as much to see the “Rays” in “the Trop” than it does to see the Yankees ?????” CamineroFanClub wrote.

“Imagine spending United States currency to watch the ‘Mets’ play baseball willingly,” EwingForMVP posted.

“Yankees are that bad?” Yelichfans added.