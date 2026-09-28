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MLB Games Today: Are There Wild Card Playoff Baseball Games on TV Schedule?

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New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after a foul ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Baseball fans will have to wait one more day until the MLB playoffs start on Tuesday, September 29. There are no MLB games on TV today, Monday, September 28.

The MLB playoff matchups are set, and the Wild Card series will begin on Tuesday, September 29, with four matchups on the schedule. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at 2 p.m. Eastern on NBC to officially start the MLB playoffs.

The attention then turns to the American League as the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports and Peacock. There is a historic rivalry matchup in the marquee Wild Card series.

For the primetime game, the New York Yankees square off against the Boston Red Sox at 8 p.m. on NBC. If thIS is not enough baseball for you, there is one more late-night contest.

The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports and Peacock. It will be easy for fans to keep track off as it is the exact same MLB playoff schedule on Wednesday, September 30.

Click here to see the full MLB playoff schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about the MLB playoff schedule.

MLB Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Games for Tuesday, September 29

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Nick Sogard #20 of the Boston Red Sox forces out Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at second base during a double play hit into by Giancarlo Stanton #27 (not pictured) during the first inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the MLB playoff schedule for Tuesday, September 29. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME/TV CHANNEL
Tuesday, Sept. 29 Phillies vs. Braves 2 p.m. NBC
Tuesday, Sept. 29 White Sox vs. Astros 5 p.m NBC Sports
Tuesday, Sept. 29 Red Sox vs. Yankees 8 p.m. NBC
Tuesday, Sept. 29 Cubs vs. Padres 10 p.m. NBC Sports

MLB Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Games for Wednesday, September 30

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies tags out Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves to end the seventh inning of a game at Truist Park on April 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the MLB playoff schedule for Wednesday, September 29. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME/TV CHANNEL
Wednesday, Sept. 30 Phillies vs. Braves 2 p.m. NBC
Wednesday, Sept. 30 White Sox vs. Astros 5 p.m NBC Sports
Wednesday, Sept. 30 Red Sox vs. Yankees 8 p.m. NBC
Wednesday, Sept. 30 Cubs vs. Padres 10 p.m. NBC Sports

Will Aaron Judge Play in the Red-Sox-Yankees Playoff Series?

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

One of the big question marks is the status of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone painted a grim picture of Judge’s status, while the star continues to emphasize he will be ready to play.

“Just still rehabbing stuff,” Boone said of Judge on September 27, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “Started to do some plyos. I know he was on the treadmill a little bit yesterday. So not a whole lot yet. ”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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MLB Games Today: Are There Wild Card Playoff Baseball Games on TV Schedule?

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