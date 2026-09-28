MLB Games Today: Are There Wild Card Playoff Baseball Games on TV Schedule?

Baseball fans will have to wait one more day until the MLB playoffs start on Tuesday, September 29. There are no MLB games on TV today, Monday, September 28.

The MLB playoff matchups are set, and the Wild Card series will begin on Tuesday, September 29, with four matchups on the schedule. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at 2 p.m. Eastern on NBC to officially start the MLB playoffs.

The attention then turns to the American League as the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports and Peacock. There is a historic rivalry matchup in the marquee Wild Card series.

For the primetime game, the New York Yankees square off against the Boston Red Sox at 8 p.m. on NBC. If thIS is not enough baseball for you, there is one more late-night contest.

The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports and Peacock. It will be easy for fans to keep track off as it is the exact same MLB playoff schedule on Wednesday, September 30.

Click here to see the full MLB playoff schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about the MLB playoff schedule.

MLB Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Games for Tuesday, September 29

Here’s a look at the MLB playoff schedule for Tuesday, September 29. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME/TV CHANNEL Tuesday, Sept. 29 Phillies vs. Braves 2 p.m. NBC Tuesday, Sept. 29 White Sox vs. Astros 5 p.m NBC Sports Tuesday, Sept. 29 Red Sox vs. Yankees 8 p.m. NBC Tuesday, Sept. 29 Cubs vs. Padres 10 p.m. NBC Sports

MLB Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Games for Wednesday, September 30

Here’s a look at the MLB playoff schedule for Wednesday, September 29. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME/TV CHANNEL Wednesday, Sept. 30 Phillies vs. Braves 2 p.m. NBC Wednesday, Sept. 30 White Sox vs. Astros 5 p.m NBC Sports Wednesday, Sept. 30 Red Sox vs. Yankees 8 p.m. NBC Wednesday, Sept. 30 Cubs vs. Padres 10 p.m. NBC Sports

Will Aaron Judge Play in the Red-Sox-Yankees Playoff Series?

One of the big question marks is the status of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone painted a grim picture of Judge’s status, while the star continues to emphasize he will be ready to play.

“Just still rehabbing stuff,” Boone said of Judge on September 27, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “Started to do some plyos. I know he was on the treadmill a little bit yesterday. So not a whole lot yet. ”