MLB’s Social Media Team Takes Shot at Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti

One of Boston’s most popular sports radio voices was forced to eat crow on Saturday, and MLB.com’s social media mavens made sure he wouldn’t forget. Tony Massarotti, co-host of the blockbuster Felger & Mazz program on 98.5 The Sports Hub, was highly critical of Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell after his Major League debut on Thursday.

“Kristian Campbell was not great in this game either,” Massoratti said on air Friday to cohost Michael Felger. “Defensively, I watched it again this morning. He looked scared. He looked nervous. … You want my honest opinion? It’s a little more extreme. He didn’t look ready for the big leagues. He didn’t.”

After a rough debut Thursday, Campbell stayed hot over the weekend, picking up a pair of hits Friday and tacking on two more Saturday against the Rangers—one of them his first career homer, a solo shot to left-center. MLB couldn’t resist poking fun at Massarotti, slipping the highlight into a post from the league’s main X account.

Rookie, Family Taking Criticism in Stride

“First time hitting a home run in Major League Baseball, just a lot of energy,” Campbell told reporters regarding his enthusiasm after the hit. “That’s usually how I am, though, in general. But just a lot of energy [in that moment].”

Campbell’s parents and siblings have been in the stands in Texas for the first series of his career. “I was happy that they got to see that,” Campbell said. “They haven’t seen me hit a home run [in person] probably since college.”

Massarotti is a longtime Boston sports journalist who covered MLB and the Red Sox for The Boston Herald and later The Boston Globe, earning a reputation for strong opinions, aka hot takes. In 2009, he transitioned to radio, becoming a co-host on Boston’s wildly popular Felger & Mazz.

The Red Sox will start rookie right–hander Richard Fitts in the series’ rubber game this afternoon, while the Rangers will counter with veteran Jacob deGrom. Texas leads the series 2-1.