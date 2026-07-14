Why Major League Baseball Bet Big on Netflix for the Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby entered a new chapter Monday night as Netflix made its debut as the exclusive broadcaster of one of baseball’s most recognizable events.

After decades on traditional television, the Derby moved to the streaming giant as part of a new media rights agreement, marking another significant step in the evolution of live sports distribution.

The move represented MLB’s continued effort to modernize its marquee events and Netflix’s growing commitment to becoming a major player in live sports.

While the streaming service has already expanded into NFL games, WWE programming, and other live events, the Home Run Derby offered a different kind of opportunity: a fast-paced, entertainment-driven spectacle that naturally fits Netflix’s approach to premium event programming.

A New Home for Baseball’s Biggest Power Show

Netflix secured the rights to the Home Run Derby as part of a reported three-year agreement with MLB worth approximately $50 million annually. The package also includes Opening Night and the return of the Field of Dreams Game on August 13.

The partnership also makes sense from a sponsorship standpoint. T-Mobile remains the title sponsor of the Home Run Derby, and many of the wireless carrier’s customers already receive Netflix as part of their mobile plans.

“We’ve had a multifaceted relationship with Netflix for some time,” Mike Gendreau, T-Mobile director of sports sponsorships, said.

“We had a great relationship with ESPN over the years, but we are eager to see how Netflix will bring this event to life for the first time. We’ve noticed what they have done for things like the NFL Christmas Day game. There’s always a little bit more of an entertainment flair, so that should be really fun for this event.”

That existing relationship creates a seamless connection between sponsor, broadcaster, and consumer while giving Netflix another high-profile sports property to showcase to its subscriber base.

A Different Broadcast Experience

Unlike a regular-season game, the Home Run Derby lends itself to a more entertainment-focused presentation. Netflix has built its reputation around turning programming into cultural events, and baseball’s annual power showcase provides the ideal canvas for that strategy.

The streamer previously faced criticism during its Opening Night baseball broadcast for leaning too heavily into cross-promotional content and entertainment segments that some fans felt distracted from the game itself.

However, the Derby presents a different challenge. With no defensive innings, pitching changes, or lengthy breaks in action, the event naturally allows for additional storytelling, player features, celebrity appearances, and behind-the-scenes access without interrupting the competition itself.

Another advantage for Netflix is the absence of strict television time constraints. Traditional broadcasters often work within rigid scheduling windows, while streaming platforms have greater flexibility to let broadcasts breathe.

The New Format Brings Fresh Energy

This year’s Home Run Derby also debuted an updated competition format designed to emphasize consistency over speed.

Instead of racing against the clock, hitters now receive a set number of swings. Competitors take 20 swings during the opening round before receiving 15 swings in both the semifinals and championship round.

If a player homers on the final swing of any round, they continue hitting until recording an out, adding an element of late-round drama that rewards hot streaks.

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence recently told Heavy that he is a fan of the new format.

“I like focusing on seeing how far they [players] hit the ball, and really focusing on each swing. … Some of the guys are hitting the ball so far today. So, it’s great.”

Streaming Continues to Reshape Live Sports

The Home Run Derby is another example of streaming services aggressively expanding their live sports portfolios. Netflix has steadily added premium sporting events alongside its traditional entertainment catalog, while other platforms continue competing for exclusive rights across multiple leagues.

Industry observers see the Derby as a particularly strong fit for streaming because it functions more like a standalone event than a standard baseball game. Casual viewers can tune in for a few hours without needing to follow a full season, making it an accessible product capable of generating social media conversation and attracting subscribers who may not otherwise watch baseball regularly.

“The thing that they continue to do is they ‘eventize’ their programming. That’s their verb, and they’ve made good use of it,” Lee Berke, president and CEO of LHB Sports – Entertainment and Media, said. “They were able to do that with the Giants-Yankees game on Opening Day.”

Measuring Success Beyond Ratings

Although television ratings have historically been the benchmark for evaluating the Home Run Derby, success on Netflix will be measured somewhat differently. Subscriber engagement, viewing time, social media buzz, and overall platform activity all become part of the equation when evaluating whether the partnership delivers value.

The Derby attracted more than 5.7 million viewers on ESPN last year, providing a strong baseline for comparison. Netflix’s Opening Day broadcast earlier this year brought in about 3 million viewers.

With more than 325 million paying subscribers around the world and a plethora of baseball fans ready to watch their favorite players hit bombs, it might be safe to assume this year’s Derby ratings were close to both.

The Streaming Shift Won’t Be Popular With Every Fan

For more than 30 years, the Home Run Derby was easily accessible on ESPN. Now, viewers without a Netflix subscription have no way to watch one of MLB’s signature events.

The issue isn’t necessarily the monthly cost (Netflix’s entry-level plan remains relatively affordable, ranging from $8.99-$26.99), but the growing number of subscriptions needed to follow baseball.

With games already split across multiple broadcasters and streaming platforms throughout the season, adding another service for a one-night event may frustrate longtime fans. MLB hopes the partnership introduces the Derby to new audiences, but it also risks making one of the sport’s most popular showcases less accessible to existing ones.