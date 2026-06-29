15-Year MLB Veteran Urges Mets to Call Him About Manager Opening

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The New York Mets made the decision last Friday to fire manager Carlos Mendoza following a 34-47 start to the MLB season.

Mendoza had been in the role for roughly two and a half seasons, but the move felt inevitable. It was simply a matter of when it would happen.

Andy Green stepped in as interim manager, and while he is expected to remain in the role for the rest of the regular season, several potential candidates have already expressed interest in the job if it becomes available long term.

David Ross Wants a Call

15-year MLB veteran and two-time World Series champion David Ross made it clear to Dan Martin of the New York Post that he is hoping “they call.”

“I hope they call,” Ross said. “It would be nice. It would be cool.”

David Ross, the 15-year MLB veteran that managed the Cubs from 2020-23, has tossed his hat into the ring for the Mets’ managerial position pic.twitter.com/Gme6DkYvVV — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 29, 2026

Ross also brings managerial experience, having led the Chicago Cubs for four seasons from 2020 through 2023, compiling a 262-284 record.

He guided Chicago to a postseason appearance and an NL Central title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but Miami eliminated the Cubs in the first round. Chicago then missed the playoffs over the next three seasons.

Other Potential Candidates

Ross remains well respected around the game of baseball, which should make him a strong candidate whether the Mets or another club like the Boston Red Sox pursue him.

Several other notable names are expected to enter the mix. MLB legend Albert Pujols has also expressed interest in the Mets job.

Mets icon and current special assistant Carlos Beltran could also draw serious consideration as a potential candidate.

Another familiar name is Alex Cora, whom the Red Sox fired earlier this year in a move that surprised many around the league.

Whether Cora wants to return to coaching as early as next season remains unclear. However, the Mets know they must find the right leader for the job after everything they have invested into the roster over the past several years