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4-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With New MLB Team

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 30: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Maddy Grassy/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets continued their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Mets lost by a score of 5-3.

4-Year New York Met Thriving With New Team

GettyPaul Sewald #51 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on May 25, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a former Mets player is off to a strong start in 2026.

Paul Sewald (now with the Arizona Diamondbacks) has gone 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 games.

He also has 18 saves, which is tied for second in the National League.

Looking At Sewald’s MLB Career

GettyRelief pitcher Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Mets.

The 36-year-old went 1-14 with a 5.50 ERA in 125 games.

GettyPaul Sewald #51 of the New York Mets celebrates the 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants and recording his first career save on August 22, 2018 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Sewald is in his second stint with the Diamondbacks.

In addition to New York and Arizona, he has also had stops with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

Over 411 career games, Sewald has gone 23-30 with a 4.06 ERA.

He signed with the Diamondbacks over the offseason.

Mets Right Now

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets signals for a pitching change during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on June 11, 2026 in New York City. The Mets won 5-4.

The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 32-41 record in 73 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 14-23 in 37 games on the road).

Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyManager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 37-35 record in 72 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Diamondbacks are in the middle of a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With New MLB Team

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