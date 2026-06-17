4-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With New MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets continued their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Mets lost by a score of 5-3.

4-Year New York Met Thriving With New Team

With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a former Mets player is off to a strong start in 2026.

Paul Sewald (now with the Arizona Diamondbacks) has gone 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 games.

He also has 18 saves, which is tied for second in the National League.

Looking At Sewald’s MLB Career

Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Mets.

The 36-year-old went 1-14 with a 5.50 ERA in 125 games.

Sewald is in his second stint with the Diamondbacks.

In addition to New York and Arizona, he has also had stops with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

Over 411 career games, Sewald has gone 23-30 with a 4.06 ERA.

He signed with the Diamondbacks over the offseason.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 32-41 record in 73 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 14-23 in 37 games on the road).

Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 37-35 record in 72 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Diamondbacks are in the middle of a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).