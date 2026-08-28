8-Year New York Mets Player Quietly Signs With Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had an off day Thursday before beginning a weekend series against the New York Yankees.

As for the Mets, they faced the Milwaukee Brewers in their series finale and ultimately fell 8-2, dropping two of three games in the series.

Following the day’s action, the Red Sox made a notable roster move late Thursday night.

Red Sox Sign Tomas Nido

According to Nick John of Talk Sox Ball, Boston agreed to a minor league deal with veteran catcher Tomas Nido, who spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Mets.

Nido had brief stints with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs in 2024 and 2025, but he spent the bulk of his career in New York.

He’s played in 43 Triple-A games with the Tigers’ affiliate this season, batting .236 with three home runs, a .368 slugging percentage and a .685 OPS.

Nido hasn’t appeared in the majors this season and has played just 27 MLB games over the previous two seasons. However, he hit .343 over his final 10 games with Detroit in 2025.

The Red Sox have signed catcher Tomás Nido to a minor-league deal, per @NickJJ95. He’s played in 43 games at Triple-A this season and is batting .236/.317/.368/.685 with 3 HR. 86 wRC+. Can handle himself behind the plate. Andrew Knizner opted out earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/HsklpohGFM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 28, 2026

Nido’s Time With Mets

The Mets selected Nido in the eighth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, and he eventually made his major league debut in 2017.

Nido brings strong defensive skills behind the plate. During his time with the Mets, he appeared in 306 games and recorded 84 runs, 178 hits, 16 home runs and 82 RBIs across 830 at-bats. He batted .214 with a .313 slugging percentage and .564 OPS.

He’ll now join a Red Sox organization that currently has two major league catchers in Adley Rutschman and Connor Wong. However, with Rutschman’s recent injury concerns, Nido could eventually have an opportunity at the major league level, though he’ll likely begin the season in Triple-A Worcester.