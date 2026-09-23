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New York Mets Acquire 24-Year-Old From Giants Amid Rangers Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Mets won the first game of the series 6-3 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Mets acquired a 24-year-old off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

New York Mets Acquire 24-Year-Old From San Francisco Giants Amid Texas Rangers Series

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Philip Abner #57 of the San Francisco Giants reacts to a solo home run from Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the fourth Dodger home run of the inning, to take an 8-2 lead, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Philp Abner off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic.

The Giants designated Abner for assignment after this past weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Acquire 24-Year-Old From Giants Amid Rangers Series

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