New York Mets Acquire 24-Year-Old From Giants Amid Rangers Series

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Mets won the first game of the series 6-3 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Mets acquired a 24-year-old off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

New York Mets Acquire 24-Year-Old From San Francisco Giants Amid Texas Rangers Series

The Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Philp Abner off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic.

The Giants designated Abner for assignment after this past weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.