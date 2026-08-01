New York Mets Add 4-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday.

Mets Add 4-Year Player During Marlins Series

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Mets announced the news that they are adding Kevin Herget.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “Roster move: Xzavion Curry’s reward for five solid relief innings last night is a trip back to Syracuse. Kevin Herget is up to replace him in the bullpen.”

Herget has yet to appear in an MLB game this season.

Looking At Herget

Herget was picked in the 39th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves (and Mets).

The 35-year-old appeared in six games for the Mets last season.

Over 31 career games, Herget has gone 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move involving Curry and Herget:

@PcFriarHockey: “Blatant tanking. Such a joke. Love curry bro”

@Mets2026: “Can we please stop with this It’s gonna turn free agents away from the Mets It’s a terrible gimmick”

@MrVikingMet: “Why not bring up guys who could be a factor next year like Yan, Ross, LavenderWhy not bring up guys who could be a factor next year like Yan, Ross, Lavender”

@h3r3fortheshow: “Hopefully his reward will be a full time spot in the pen when the other guys get moved.”

Looking At Curry

Curry was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (and first with the Mets).

Right now, the 28-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA in five games.