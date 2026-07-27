Mets’ 2.45-ERA Pitcher Receiving Trade Interest Ahead of Deadline

Stemming from a disappointing 2026 season so far for the New York Mets, the ball club looks to be sellers at the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

Almost everyone is on the market for the Mets, with a select few rostered players labeled as off-limits. This includes Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, and Juan Soto, said SNY’s Chelsea Janes.

While sitting in last place in the NL East with a 44-62 record, change is coming. One player receiving interest from multiple teams is left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.

“Multiple teams have shown interest in lefty AJ Minter as well, who has been good since returning from the IL (2.45 ERA),” Duquette wrote. “His success has mostly come vs RHH this year (.208 BAA ) rather than LHH (.526 SLG) but in his career he’s been good vs both sides. He could be the first one to be traded from the Mets.”

A.J. Minter Provides Veteran Experience for Contending Teams

Left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter has provided an impressive 2026 for a struggling Mets team in 2026. Through 22 appearances, Minter has posted a 1-1 record, 2.45 ERA, and 1.05 WHIP through 22.0 innings pitched.

What makes him a popular trade candidate around the league is his postseason experience and an expiring contract.

Minter, 32, was a pivotal piece of the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run in 2021. While winning the championship, Minter appeared in eight games that October, finishing with a 1-1 record, 3.00 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP.

The lefty entered 2026 on an expiring deal with the Mets. After picking up an $11 million player option for this season, A.J. Minter is set to take on free agency this winter.

Minter missed significant time at the beginning of 2026 while experiencing left hip discomfort in his rehab assignment in a rehab assignment while coming back from a left lat tear.

He looks to be in good health this season. The recent injury history hasn’t kept teams from being interested in acquiring him.

Mets’ Juan Soto: ‘A Hundred Percent’ Will Return at Some Point in 2026

The New York Mets were given even more bad news over the weekend. Superstar outfielder Juan Soto was placed on the injured list with a left calf strain.

Soto, 27, missed time in April with the same injury. He re-aggravated the calf in the Mets’ weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder is expected to miss significant time, said MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Despite his injury designation, Soto told the press on Monday that he expects to return at some point this season.

“Yeah, a hundred percent,” Soto said.

This is another factor that has played into a sad 2026 season for the New York Mets. Soto has been the Mets’ best hitter to this point. New York’s superstar is hitting .283/.408/.539 with 21 home runs, 52 RBI, and seven stolen bases.