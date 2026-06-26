Former 3-Time MVP ‘Very Much’ Interested in Becoming Next Mets’ Manager

The New York Mets are expected to set out on an exhaustive managerial search in place of Carlos Mendoza.

The third-year skipper was dismissed Friday amid the club’s disappointing 34-47 start.

Although the candidate list is expected to be lengthy, one name has already thrown his hat into the ring for consideration.

“Heard from a source today that Albert Pujols in recent weeks had let friends know he’d very much want the Mets’ manager job if and when they moved on from Mendoza,” MLB insider John Harper wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter). “Pujols managed (the Dominican Republic WBC team) and has a very strong relationship with (Mets star outfielder Juan) Soto.”

Pujols Led Team DR to WBC Semifinals

Pujols led the Dominican Republic to the WBC semifinals in March. The 46-year-old has been connected to several different managerial jobs in recent years, including the Los Angeles Angels’ gig this past offseason. Instead, that job went to Kurt Suzuki.

Three years removed from a 22-year playing career that saw him compile 703 home runs, 2,218 RBI and 3,384 hits, Pujols also recently led Leones del Escogido to titles in the Dominican Professional Baseball League and the Caribbean Series.

Pujols also was an 11-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner, and three-time NL MVP. He is widely considered a lock to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when first eligible in 2028.

Mets Name Andy Green Interim Manager

Andy Green, the Mets’ senior vice president of player development, will serve as New York’s interim manager through the end of the season. Green, 48, has managerial experience, having compiled a 274-366 record with the San Diego Padres from 2016-19.

It’s the first of several big changes expected for the underperforming Mets, who trail the St. Louis Cardinals by 9.5 games for the final NL wild-card spot.

New York was set to open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Friday.