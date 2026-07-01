Alex Cora Breaks Silence on Mets Days After Carlos Mendoza Firing

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ast Friday, after a 34-47 start to the MLB season, the New York Mets made the decision to fire manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons.

For many, the move felt inevitable as the Mets have continued to underperform despite the significant money they’ve invested into the roster.

Andy Green stepped in as the interim manager, and the team has gone 2-3 since Mendoza’s firing, bringing its record to 36-50.

Alex Cora Shares Thoughts on Mets

Alex Cora, who the Boston Red Sox fired on April 25, shared his thoughts on the current state of the Mets. His comments drew attention Tuesday evening, as many believe he’s one of the leading candidates to become the team’s next manager if he’s interested.

Speaking with Francisco Arzola on the “Trabuqueando” podcast, Cora called the Mets a “solid organization” and praised owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns.

“They’re a solid organization,” Cora said. “The owner is a big dog, the POBO is intelligent, and they’ve spent the money. It hasn’t worked out yet, so they’re getting killed for it, but how many other teams are in the exact same situation right now?”

Alex Cora sat down with Francisco Arzola from Trabuqueando podcast and had this to say about the Mets: “They’re a solid organization. The owner is a big dog, the POBO is intelligent, and they’ve spent the money. It hasn’t worked out yet, so they’re getting killed for it, but how… pic.twitter.com/5UiOpXQD7k — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) June 30, 2026

Other Potential Candidates

Cora certainly has the most managerial experience among the rumored candidates, but it’s still very early in the process, and no clear favorite has emerged as Mendoza’s replacement.

The expectation is that Green will remain the interim manager for the rest of the season, allowing the Mets to conduct a full managerial search ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Outside of Cora, Mets legend Carlos Beltran, who currently works within the organization, has emerged as a fan favorite for the job. Albert Pujols, who managed the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, has also seemingly expressed interest in the position. Meanwhile, former Chicago Cubs manager and 15-year MLB veteran David Ross has publicly urged New York to call him about the vacancy.

Pressure Sits on Stearns

Ultimately, the pressure now falls on Stearns to get this hire right and turn the franchise around with the talent currently at its disposal.

The Mets invested heavily in Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., and several others in hopes of building a World Series contender.

Instead, they’re nowhere close to that goal, and with Mendoza now gone, the spotlight shifts squarely on the front office.